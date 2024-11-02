News
Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati board and Waqf

Owaisi draws parallel between Tirupati board and Waqf

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 02, 2024 12:32 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the recently appointed chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the Hindu-only staff policy in Tirumala, whereas the NDA government at the Centre wants to induct non-Muslims in Waqf Boards.

IMAGE: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi . Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on X on Friday night, he said, "Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' chairman says that only Hindus should work in Tirumala. But Modi govt wants to make it mandatory for there to be non-Muslims in Waqf Boards & Waqf Council. Most Hindu Endowment laws insist that only Hindus should be its members. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander, no?"

 

The newly-designated chairman of TTD Board rd B R Naidu on October 31 said all those who work at Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, should be Hindus.

Naidu said he would speak to the Andhra Pradesh government on how to deal with staff members belonging to other religions, whether they should be sent to other government departments or given VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme).  

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
