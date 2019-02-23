'Our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris'

Last updated on: February 23, 2019 17:25 IST

Asserting that the fight is against terrorists and not Kashmiris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday vowed the Pulwama terror attack perpetrators would have to pay as he appealed to people to have faith in armed forces, his government and blessings of Maa Bhavani.

Addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Tonk, Modi also took a dig at Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying “it is the time he stands true to his words”.

Modi said peace in the world is not possible if the factory of terrorism continues like this.

“There is consensus in the entire world against terrorism. We are moving ahead with strength to punish the perpetrators of terrorism,” he said, referring to the February 14 terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans were killed.

“Stern action against those who live in India and push separatism has been taken and will be taken. This is a changed India, this pain will not be tolerated. We will not sit quiet after suffering this pain. We know how to crush terrorism. This is an India of new policies,” he said.

Recalling his conversation with Imran Khan during a congratulatory call after the cricketer-turned-politician became Pakistan’s premier, Modi said, “People know him as a cricketer. I told him there have been enough of fights between India and Pakistan. Pakistan got nothing, every fight we have won. I told him let us fight against poverty and illiteracy. He told me, ‘Modiji, I am the son of Pathan. I speak true and I do true.’ Today, it is the time he stands true to his words. I will see whether he stands true to his words or not.”

The prime minister said that most of the countries and large global organisations are united against the Pulwama terror attack.

He said that Indian soldiers sent one main perpetrator of the Pulwama terror attack to the place he deserved and asked people to keep faith on soldiers guarding boarders, his government and the blessings of Maa Bhavani, the Hindu goddess of power and justice.

He said the government took decisions after Pulwama attack that created ripples in Pakistan.

Calling himself ‘pradhan sevak’, Modi said that he is making efforts to ensure that the enemies of humanities are taught a lesson.

“We have given full freedom to our army. The overwhelming sentiment in the social media is of ‘veer ras’ (bravery and heroism), but our fight is against terrorism, against the enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmir and not against Kashmiris,” Modi said.

“Kashmiri youths are also troubled by terrorists. They are also ready to come with us to fight against them. We need to keep them with us. Kashmiri people take care of Amarnath pilgrims. One year ago, there was firing on Amarnath pilgrims and Kashmiri Muslim people had lined up for donating blood and to protect lives,” he said.

“If we want to win the fight, we should not make mistakes. A terrorist is a terrorist and Kashmiri people are also facing trouble due to terrorism. Previous governments sowed such seeds but this government of India will fulfil the dreams of Kashmiris,” he said.

There have been reports of attack on Kashmiris living outside Jammu and Kashmir following the Pulwama terror attack.

Narrating his conversation with the sarpanch of Kashmir Valley, Modi said he had sought a promise from them that they would not let any school building to be set afire by terrorists, and not a single school building was torched since.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breaking his silence on attacks against Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and expressed hope that such incidents would not recur.

“Thank you @narendramodi Sahib. Aaj aap ne hamaray dil ki baat keh di (you have conveyed the feelings of our heart),” Abdullah tweeted.

“It’s been a more than a week since the terrible attack in Pulwama & more than a week that Kashmiris have been bearing the brunt of the public anger. Perhaps finally after PM @narendramodi Sb has spoken these forces targeting Kashmiris will stop in their tracks,” the NC leader said.