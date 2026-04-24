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Opposition submits fresh notice for removal of CEC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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April 24, 2026 16:22 IST

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India's opposition parties are intensifying their efforts to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging bias and inaction regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct during recent elections.

Opposition moves fresh notice to remove CEC

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Opposition parties submit a fresh notice in Rajya Sabha seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
  • The opposition alleges 'partisan asymmetry' in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct during recent elections.
  • The notice cites the Election Commission's alleged inaction on complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
  • Previous removal notices in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were rejected by presiding officers.

Opposition parties on Friday submitted a fresh notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said.

The fresh charges against the CEC include "continued partisan asymmetry in the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct".

 

Opposition Accusations Against Election Commission

The opposition has accused the poll panel of not acting on complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "address to the nation" on April 18, ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Referring to concerns raised by various opposition parties, the notice said, "As on the date of this notice, Gyanesh Kumar has issued no show-cause notice, no advisory, and no public response to any of the said complaints."

Parliamentary Procedure and Previous Attempts

According to sources, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and TMC leader Sagarika Ghose submitted the notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary General.

The notice was signed by 73 Rajya Sabha MPs, while the requirement is 50 signatures. 

Members of opposition parties such as the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Left parties, the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Indian Union Muslim League and 'like-minded' parties have signed the notice, sources said. 

The move comes days after similar notices submitted by opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were rejected by the respective presiding officers.

It was the first time that a notice seeking the removal of a CEC was submitted in Parliament.

Grounds for Removal and Previous Rejections

In its earlier notices, the opposition had accused CEC Kumar of 'failure to maintain independence and constitutional fidelity' and of acting under the 'thumb of the executive'.

However, in almost similar responses, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan had rejected the notices, holding that even if the allegations were assumed to be true, they did not meet the high constitutional threshold of 'misbehaviour' required for his removal.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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