RS, LS reject Opposition motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have rejected the opposition's motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sparking controversy and raising questions about the impartiality of the electoral process.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: @ECISVEEP/X

Key Points The opposition cited alleged partisan conduct, obstruction of electoral fraud investigations, and mass disenfranchisement as reasons for removal.

The rejection was based on powers vested under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, after assessing the notices and relevant issues.

The process for removing the CEC is similar to that of a Supreme Court judge, requiring impeachment for proven misbehaviour or incapacity.

Opposition leaders criticised the decision, accusing the ruling BJP of undermining Parliament and failing to provide reasons for the rejection.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday rejected separate notices from the opposition to move a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from his post.

Key Points The opposition had in March submitted the notices to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman against the CEC, listing seven charges.

In separate orders, the Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman refused to admit the notices moved under Article 324(5) of the Constitution.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said no reason has been given while rejecting the opposition's notices and accused the BJP of mocking Parliament.

The opposition had in March submitted the notices to the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman against the CEC, listing seven charges, including alleged "partisan and discriminatory conduct in office," "deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud" and "mass disenfranchisement".

In separate orders, the Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman refused to admit the notices moved under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, read with other relevant constitutional and statutory provisions, praying for the removal of Gyanesh Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner.

"After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion," a notification from the Rajya Sabha Secretary General said.

It said the notice of Motion dated March 12, 2026, signed by 63 members of the Rajya Sabha under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, read with Article 124(4) thereof, Section 11(2) of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 and the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

A separate notification from the Lok Sabha Secretary General said a notice of Motion dated March 12, 2026, signed by 130 Members of Lok Sabha under Article 324(5) of the Constitution, was submitted to the Speaker, seeking the removal of Gyanesh Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner.

"After due consideration of the notice of Motion and a careful and objective assessment of all relevant aspects and issues involved therein, the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, in exercise of the powers vested to him under Section 3 of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, has refused to admit the said notice of Motion," it said.

Article 324(5) of the Constitution says the CEC shall not be removed from office except in like manner and on like grounds as a judge of the Supreme Court, and the conditions of service of the CEC shall not be varied to his disadvantage after his appointment.

Opposition Reactions

Reacting to the rejection of the notice, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "We know what happened to the last Chairman of the Rajya Sabha who accepted a petition moved by Opposition MPs".

Ramesh's statement on X was an apparent reference to Jagdeep Dhankhar, who suddenly resigned as Vice President in July 2025, citing health reasons.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said no reason has been given while rejecting the opposition's notices and accused the BJP of mocking Parliament.

"Ah! Told you so. Notice to remove CEC Vanish Kumar by Rajya Sabha MPs rejected. Reason? NO REASON GIVEN. BJP keep mocking our great Parliament. SHAME," O'Brien said in a post on X.

Background on the Accusations

The opposition parties have accused the CEC of aiding the ruling BJP on several occasions, especially with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The process for removing the CEC is similar to that for the removal of a Supreme Court or a high court judge, meaning an impeachment can be effected only on the ground of "proven misbehaviour or incapacity".

The signatories to the notices included the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, RJD and Left parties, which are all part of the opposition INDIA bloc, besides the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is no longer formally in the alliance. Some Independent MPs had also signed the notices.

This was the first time a notice was moved seeking the removal of the CEC.

The motion for removal may be introduced in either House of Parliament and must be passed by a special majority -- a majority of the total membership of the House and a two-thirds majority of the members present and voting.