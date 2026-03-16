CEC removal motion: Are Opposition charges strong enough?

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is facing a potential impeachment as opposition parties raise serious concerns about his conduct, impartiality, and alleged manipulation of electoral processes.

IMAGE: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Opposition parties are seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging misconduct and bias.

The motion cites concerns over the appointment process, including a dissent note from Rahul Gandhi.

Allegations include public attacks on Rahul Gandhi and manipulation of voter lists during recent elections.

The impeachment process for the CEC is similar to that of a Supreme Court judge, requiring proof of misbehaviour or incapacity.

The opposition accuses the CEC of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Notices seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar flag issues ranging from the appointment process to his public attack on Rahul Gandhi and instances of alleged manipulation of votes in recent elections, an opposition leader said on Monday.

The notices, submitted in both Houses of Parliament on Friday, seek a motion for Kumar's removal from the CEC's post, as Opposition MPs have cried foul over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls and raised concerns over the alleged manipulation of voters' lists on multiple occasions.

The process to remove the CEC is similar to that for the removal of a Supreme Court or high court judge, meaning an impeachment can be effected only on the ground of "proven misbehaviour or incapacity".

Concerns over appointment and conduct

According to the opposition leader, the around-10-page-long notices refer to a dissent note submitted by Gandhi in February 2025, when Kumar was picked for the post. Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is a member of the panel that appoints the CEC, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In his dissent note, the LoP had said, "It is both disrespectful and discourteous for the PM and HM to have made a midnight decision to select the new CEC, when the very composition of the committee and the process is being challenged in the Supreme Court and is due to be heard in less than forty-eight hours."

The notices also mention the CEC's public ultimatum to Gandhi from a press conference in August 2025. Amid allegations of "vote theft" by the opposition, a combative Kumar had asked the LoP to either apologise or back his claims with a signed affidavit, as required under electoral rules.

The notices also refer to allegations of manipulations in the voters' list raised by opposition parties in Karnataka's Aland and Mahadevapura.

The notices have been signed by around 130 members in the Lok Sabha and 60 in the Rajya Sabha. The signatories include leaders of the INDIA bloc parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and some independent MPs.

Allegations and impeachment process

According to sources, the notices list seven charges against Kumar, including "partisan and discriminatory conduct in office", "deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud" and "mass disenfranchisement".

The opposition parties have accused the CEC of aiding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on several occasions, especially with the SIR exercise, which they have alleged aims at helping the ruling party at the Centre.

If the motion is admitted in both Houses, a committee will be constituted jointly by the Lok Sabha speaker and the Rajya Sabha chairman.

The committee will consist of the chief justice of India (CJI) or a Supreme Court judge, the chief justice of one of the 25 high courts and a "distinguished jurist".

The proceedings of the committee are like any court proceedings where witnesses and the accused are cross-examined.

The CEC, too, will get a chance to speak before the panel.

According to rules, once the committee submits its report, it will be tabled in the House and discussions will commence for impeachment.

A motion to remove a judge or, in this case, the CEC, will have to be passed by both Houses.

When the House discusses the motion, Kumar will have the right to defend himself standing at the entrance of the House chamber.