Illegal Opium Farming Unearthed in Chhattisgarh, Fourth Case in 15 Days

Illegal opium cultivation has been uncovered in Chhattisgarh, India, prompting investigations and raising concerns about the state becoming a hub for narcotics production.

Key Points Illegal opium cultivation was discovered on approximately one acre of land in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, marking the fourth such case in the state in recent weeks.

A man from Jharkhand was arrested for allegedly cultivating opium under the guise of growing vegetables on leased farmland.

Previous opium cultivation busts in Durg and Balrampur-Ramanujganj districts led to multiple arrests and the seizure of opium plants worth crores of rupees.

The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh has ordered a thorough investigation and strict action against those involved in illegal narcotics cultivation.

The opposition Congress party has accused the ruling BJP of turning Chhattisgarh into an 'opium bowl'.

Illegal cultivation of opium on around one acre of land was unearthed in a village in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, marking the fourth such case in the state in the past 15 days, officials said on Friday.

The illegal cultivation was found along a river in Amaghat village under the Tamnar police station area, a police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached the spot, seized the opium crop, and detained one person, identified as Marshal Sanga (40), in this connection, he said.

The accused is a native of Khunti district in neighbouring Jharkhand and is married to Sushma Khalkho from the Tamnar area, he said.

For the past few years, he had been living at his in-laws' place. Under the pretext of cultivating watermelon, cucumber and vegetables, he had taken farmland on lease from local farmers and was secretly growing opium, he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.

Previous Opium Cultivation Cases

On March 6, police unearthed illegal opium cultivation on around 5.62 acres of land at a farmhouse in Samoda village in Durg district. A local BJP leader, Vinayak Tamrakar, along with Vikas Vishnoi and Manish Thakur, was arrested under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested in connection with the case.

Authorities seized opium plants weighing 62,424.4 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 8 crore, from the farm. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) later suspended Tamrakar, a functionary from the party's Kisan Morcha unit after the matter came to light.

In another case, police detected illegal opium cultivation on about 3.67 acres of land in Tripuri Ghosradand village in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district on March 10.

Seven persons were arrested in connection with the case and opium plants weighing 4,344.569 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 4.75 crore, were seized in the case.

In a separate action in Turreepani (Khajuri) village under the Korandha police station limits in same Balrampur-Ramanujganj district on March 12, a joint team of the revenue, police and forest departments busted illegal opium cultivation on about 1.47 acres of land.

Around 18 quintals and 83 kg of opium plants, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, were seized and two persons were arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act.

Government Response

Following these cases, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had said illegal cultivation of narcotics would not be tolerated under any circumstances and instructed all departments to carry out a thorough investigation and ensure stringent action against those involved.

Following the CM's directive, the Commissioner of Land Records, Chhattisgarh, had issued instructions to all district collectors to conduct a comprehensive survey of sensitive and vulnerable areas in their respective districts to check if such illegal cultivation of narcotics is taking place.

The opposition Congress targeted the government over the issue during the budget session of the state assembly that concluded on Friday, alleging that the ruling BJP wants to turn Chhattisgarh, known as the country's "rice bowl", into an "opium bowl".