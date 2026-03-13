Chhattisgarh Intensifies Fight Against Illegal Opium Cultivation After Recent Cases

Following the discovery of illegal opium farms, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister has ordered a strict crackdown, promising severe consequences for those involved in the cultivation, storage, or trade of narcotics.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Chhattisgarh CM orders strict action against illegal opium farming after cases surface in Durg and Balrampur-Ramanujganj districts.

Authorities seized opium plants worth crores of rupees and arrested multiple individuals, including a local BJP leader.

The state government has instructed all district collectors to conduct surveys of sensitive areas and report any illegal opium cultivation.

The Congress party has attacked the BJP government, alleging they are turning Chhattisgarh into an 'opium bowl'.

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel has demanded the resignation of the Deputy Chief Minister over the illegal opium farming issue.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has ordered strict action after cases of illegal opium farming surfaced in three places in the state in the past couple of weeks, an official said on Friday.

Illegal cultivation of narcotics would not be tolerated under any circumstances and all departments have been instructed to thoroughly investigate such cases and ensure stringent action against those involved, an official statement quoted the CM as saying.

"In compliance with the directive, the Commissioner of Land Records, Chhattisgarh, has issued instructions to all district collectors to conduct a comprehensive survey of sensitive and vulnerable areas in their respective districts and submit a report in 15 days clearly stating whether any illegal opium cultivation is taking place in their districts," the statement added.

The directive comes after cases of illegal opium farming were detected in three places in the state, it added.

The state government said no person involved in illegal cultivation, storage, transportation or trade of narcotic substances would be spared.

Opium Seizures and Arrests

On March 6, police unearthed illegal opium cultivation on around 5.62 acres of land at a farmhouse in Samoda village in Durg. Authorities seized opium plants weighing 62,424.4 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 8 crore, from the farm.

Local BJP leader Vinayak Tamrakar, who has been suspended by the party since, was among four persons held in the case.

In another case, police detected illegal opium cultivation on about 3.67 acres of land in Tripuri Ghosradand village in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district on March 10. It led to the arrests of Rupdev Ram Bhagat (50), Kaushil Bhagat (30), Manoj Kumar (24), Jirmal Munda (56) and Krishna Singh, all residents of Chhattisgarh, along with Upendra Kumar (27) of Bihar and Vindeshwar (45) of Jharkhand.

Police said opium plants weighing 4,344.569 kg, estimated to be worth around Rs 4.75 crore, were seized.

On March 12, a joint team of the revenue, police and forest departments busted illegal opium cultivation on about 1.47 acres of land in Turreepani (Khajuri) village under Korandha police station limits in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district.

Around 18 quintals and 83 kg of opium plants, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, were seized and two persons were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as per police.

Political Fallout

The incidents have led to the Congress attacking the BJP government during the Budget session of the assembly. The ruling BJP wants to turn Chhattisgarh, known as the country's "rice bowl", into an "opium bowl", the Congress has alleged.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, over the issue.