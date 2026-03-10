Illegal Opium Cultivation Exposed in Chhattisgarh, Sparking Political Row

Illegal opium cultivation has been uncovered in Chhattisgarh, India, leading to arrests, seizures, and a heated political battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party.

Authorities found opium being illegally cultivated on more than two acres of land in a village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur-Ramanujganj district on Tuesday, prompting them to initiate action, officials said.

This came to light days after the police unearthed illegal opium cultivation at a farmhouse in Samoda village of Durg district, and arrested local BJP leader Vinayak Tamrakar along with two others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Authorities had seized opium plants weighing 62,424.4 kg, valued at around Rs 7.8 crore, from the farm.

Opposition Congress targeted the BJP government in the state led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, accusing it of being a "partner in the crime", and also taunted it saying that "dry drug is good governance".

Discovery of Illegal Opium Cultivation

In the latest case, a joint team of the administration and police received a tip-off about the opium cultivation in Sarna Toli area of Tripuri village under Kusmi police station area, following which they reached the spot, a government official said.

During the inspection, it was prima facie found that opium was being cultivated illegally on more than two acres of land. The team sealed the area and began further investigation, he said.

The matter has been reported to the agencies concerned and an administrative team remains present at the site. As it was evening time, legal action will be initiated on Wednesday morning, the official added.

Authorities have increased vigilance in the area and night patrolling by police has been intensified to prevent any illegal activity, he said.

Considering the seriousness of the case, further action will be taken in the presence of teams from the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act enforcement agencies and forensic experts, the official added.

Political Fallout and Accusations

The police had unearthed illegal opium cultivation in Samoda village on March 6, and arrested Tamrakar along with Vikas Vishnoi and Manish Thakur, following which, the ruling BJP suspended Tamrakar -- who was the party's state convenor of the Rice Mill Processing Prakalp in its Kisan Morcha unit - for tarnishing the party's image after the matter came to light.

Former chief minister and senior Indian National Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, on the issue.

Baghel on Tuesday evening shared a video of a person claiming him to be the sarpanch of the village in Balrampur-Ramanujganj district where the illegal opium cultivation was unearthed. In the video, the man can be heard saying that he had informed the authorities concerned about the cultivation in January.

In a post on 'X', Baghel said, "Home Minister Vijay Sharma should resign! Listen to the village head of Balrampur where opium was seized. The head says he reported opium cultivation to the police in January, yet no action was taken".

The nation and the state have been witnessing how a BJP leader in Durg was not named the main accused despite his opium cultivation, and how no action was taken in Balrampur despite police reporting, he said.

This clearly demonstrates that this dry drug network operates under the protection of the government. If the head of the government possesses even a shred of morality, he should immediately dismiss such a home minister, he said.

"Otherwise, this dry drug trade, being conducted secretly under the guise of "good governance," clearly demonstrates that the entire government and the BJP are "partners in crime" in this business. Sukha nasha hi sushasan hai (dry drug is good governance)," he added.

Earlier in the day, Baghel targeted the state government in the state Assembly over the alleged illegal cultivation of opium in Durg and Balrampur districts.