'We Heard Loud Explosions'

IMAGE: As Pakistan drones/missiles appeared over the skies over Jammu on Thursday, May 8, 2025, night, the city enforced a complete blackout. Photograph: ANI Photo

A Jammu resident recounts the dramatic events of Thursday night.

Around 8 pm, missiles or drones lit up the night sky. There were loud explosions. The lights went out. There was a blackout.

Everyone panicked. People started rushing home. Many shopkeepers just pulled the shutters down and did not wait to lock up. They just dashed out and made their way home.

I was in the heart of the city and quite close to the airport which had been attacked. Initially, people thought these were fire crackers because it is the wedding season.

Only when the power supply was shut off and we noticed that this was solid firing did people realise that these were probably missiles or drones.

My office is in the hub of Jammu's main market. It took me 15, 20 minutes to cover a distance of 1.5 kms. A friend from the army called and told me that these were missiles or drones because we haven't seen anything like this before.

The missiles/drones were destroyed by India's air defence system. The firing went on for approximately an hour. The cell phone network was not disconnected. The power supply was restored after two-and-a-half hours.

We were anticipating that if the Government of India takes any action after Pahalgam, Jammu would be targeted because we are very close to the border.

I have received calls from friends who are planning to shift out of the city to safer places.