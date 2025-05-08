HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'We Heard Loud Explosions'

'We Heard Loud Explosions'

By ARCHANA MASIH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 23:39 IST

x

'Everyone panicked. People started rushing home.'
'Many shopkeepers just pulled the shutters down and did not wait to lock up.'

IMAGE: As Pakistan drones/missiles appeared over the skies over Jammu on Thursday, May 8, 2025, night, the city enforced a complete blackout. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

A Jammu resident recounts the dramatic events of Thursday night.

Around 8 pm, missiles or drones lit up the night sky. There were loud explosions. The lights went out. There was a blackout.

Everyone panicked. People started rushing home. Many shopkeepers just pulled the shutters down and did not wait to lock up. They just dashed out and made their way home.

I was in the heart of the city and quite close to the airport which had been attacked. Initially, people thought these were fire crackers because it is the wedding season.

Only when the power supply was shut off and we noticed that this was solid firing did people realise that these were probably missiles or drones.

My office is in the hub of Jammu's main market. It took me 15, 20 minutes to cover a distance of 1.5 kms. A friend from the army called and told me that these were missiles or drones because we haven't seen anything like this before.

The missiles/drones were destroyed by India's air defence system. The firing went on for approximately an hour. The cell phone network was not disconnected. The power supply was restored after two-and-a-half hours.

We were anticipating that if the Government of India takes any action after Pahalgam, Jammu would be targeted because we are very close to the border.

I have received calls from friends who are planning to shift out of the city to safer places.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ARCHANA MASIH / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
India shoots down 8 Pak missiles targeting Jammu
Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu
Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu
The Harop: India's Lethal Weapon
The Harop: India's Lethal Weapon
'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'
'Unlikely Pakistan Shot Down 3 Rafales'
'People Of Poonch Are In Absolute Panic'
'People Of Poonch Are In Absolute Panic'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

New Smart TVs With Vision AI From Samsung For 2025

VIDEOS

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!1:03

'12th Fail' fame Medha Shankar looks stunning!

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!0:59

Aditi Rao Hydari looks stunning in all black!

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -1:02

Is this Natasha Stankovic rumored boyfriend -

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD