Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu

Blackout imposed as Pakistan targets Jammu

Source: ANI
May 08, 2025 21:32 IST

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu with loitering munitions and the Indian air defence guns are firing back. A complete blackout has been enforced in Jammu city.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Kishtwar in Jammu division, and sirens are being heard throughout the district.

A blackout has also been enforced in Akhnoor of Jammu division and sirens are being heard.

 

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes.  India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

At a media briefing on Thursday Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.

"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasize that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said.

Misri also said that India's intention has not been to escalate matters.

"We are only responding to the original escalations, as I said. And our response has been targeted, precise, controlled and measured. No military targets have been selected. Only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit," he said.

The government informed an all-party meeting on Thursday that over 100 terrorists were killed in India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan early on Wednesday .

The defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday that on night of May 7, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

"These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," the statement said.

