Home  » News » India foils Pakistan's attempt to attack Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur

India foils Pakistan's attempt to attack Jammu, Pathakot, Udhampur

Source: PTI
May 08, 2025 23:41 IST

India on Thursday night swiftly foiled Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian installations including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles, the defence ministry said.

The Pakistani drones and missiles were effectively engaged by the Indian armed forces and the enemy's attempts were thwarted, officials said.

The defence ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".

 

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a defence ministry spokesperson said.

"The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said, adding no casualties or material losses were reported.

In the afternoon, the defence ministry said Indian armed forces targeted air defence systems at several locations in Pakistan in response to Pakistani strikes on military targets at 15 sites in India.

It said the military foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in the cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the S-400 missile defence systems, surface-to-air missiles and the integrated counter unmanned aircraft system were used in thwarting the Pakistani attempts.

In its response this morning, India launched kamikaze drones and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore.

The ministry said the Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj last night.

The Indian armed forces targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan and "neutralised" an air defence system in Lahore, it said.

The Pakistani attempt came after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan on early Wednesday under Operation Sindoor. 

Source: PTI
