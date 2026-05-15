Haryana Police Launch 'Operation Lagam' To Curb Social Media Hooliganism

Haryana Police have launched 'Operation Lagam' to crack down on social media hooliganism and anti-social behaviour, registering multiple cases and intensifying traffic enforcement in Palwal.

Key Points Haryana Police launch 'Operation Lagam' to combat anti-social behaviour and 'gangster culture'.

Six cases registered against individuals promoting violence and brandishing weapons on social media.

Special cell formed to monitor social media, resulting in counselling and removal of nearly 1,000 posts.

Traffic enforcement intensified, penalising violators for illegal vehicle modifications and reckless driving.

Police assert zero tolerance for rowdiness on social media and roads in Palwal district.

In an effort to curb rowdiness and anti-social behaviour, the police in Haryana's Palwal under its 'Operation Lagam' have registered six cases over alleged promotion of "gangster culture" and brandishing of weapons and firearms on social media, according to an official statement issued Friday.

A special cell has been constituted for continuous social media monitoring, with 38 social media users counselled so far and nearly 1,000 reels and posts brought down.

Crackdown on Traffic Violations

Palwal Superintendent of Police Nitish Agarwal said to curb rowdiness on roads, five special teams were formed, which penalised 8,050 violators for illegal red-blue lights, dark-filmed windows, pressure horns, "bullet pataka" silencers, drunk driving, and driving without number plates in the last 40 days.

'Operation Lagam': No Hooliganism Tolerated

According to the statement, a special action plan has been implemented in the district to curb crime, rowdiness, and social media hooliganism, with the launch of 'Operation Lagam' which asserts: "Na Reel Mein Gundagardi, Na Road Par Manmani (No hooliganism on reels, no misconduct on roads)".

As part of the operation, five teams including SWAT personnel have been constituted to take strict action against rowdiness, reckless behavior and stunt driving on roads. Besides, stringent action is being taken at the police station and police chowki level.

Zero Tolerance Policy

"Rowdiness, either on social media, or on roads, will not be tolerated in Palwal. Special Cell and SWAT teams have been formed under 'Operation Lagam' to curb such activities. The Social Media Monitoring Cell of Palwal Police is active 24x7. Any person displaying weapons, showing firing, or spreading fear on Instagram, Facebook, or any other platform will not be spared," SP Agarwal asserted.