Only military conflict...: Modi's big remark amid US-Iran war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for an immediate end to the ongoing conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, highlighting the need for diplomatic solutions and peace during discussions with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi advocates for a swift resolution to conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.

India and Finland agree that military confrontation alone cannot resolve international issues.

India and Finland are establishing a strategic partnership focused on digitalisation and sustainability.

The India-EU free trade agreement is expected to strengthen trade and technology cooperation between India and Finland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a "swift end" to the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, saying no issue can be resolved through military confrontation.

Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"India and Finland, both, believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are in agreement that no issue can be resolved through military conflict alone," he said.

"Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support the swift end of conflicts and every effort towards peace," Modi said in his media statement.

India-Finland Strategic Partnership

In the talks, the two sides also agreed to accord India-Finland relations in digitalisation and sustainability as a strategic partnership.

"This partnership, from AI to 6G telecom, from clean energy to quantum computing, will give momentum and energy to our cooperation in many high-tech areas," he said.

Boosting Trade Ties

Modi said the India-EU free trade agreement will bolster trade ties between India and Finland.

"This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland," he said.

Finnish President Stubb began a four-day visit to India on Wednesday with an aim to shore up bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade, investment and critical technology.