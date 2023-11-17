Only 253 Women Contesting MP Polls

IMAGE: Polling officials at a distribution centre for EVMs and other election materials ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly election in Jabalpur, November 16, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The polling for 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 70 seats in the second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly election will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023.

2,534 candidates will contest the polls in Madhya Pradesh; 958 candidates in the Chhattisgarh polls.

Madhya Pradesh

The data from Associated for Democratic Reforms show the state has 5,60,60,925 voters of which 2,88,25,607 are males, 2,72,33,945 are females and 1,373 are Third gender.

The smallest constituency is Kotma with 150,542 voters and the largest is Indore-5 with 413,447 electors.

Of the 2,534 candidates, 2,281 are men and 253 are women.

Chhattisgarh

As per the Associated for Democratic Reforms data, of the 958 candidates, 827 are men and 130 are women.

The second phase has a total electorate of 1,63,14,479 of which 81,41,624 are male voters and 81,72,171 are women voters. The third gender comprises 684 voters.

Manendragarh is the smallest constitutency with 134,752 electors and the largest one is Kasol with 361,626 voters.

