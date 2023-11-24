Which Way Will Wind Blow In Rajasthan?

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party star campaigner Narendra D Modi during a roadshow for the Rajasthan assembly elections in Jaipur, November 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

All the 200 seats in Rajasthan will vote on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

1,875 candidates will contest the polls.

Touch And Go Seats

Data collected by Association for Democratic Reforms show 13 seats in which the margin of winning candidate was less than 1 per cent in the 2018 assembly elections.

Of these, 7 were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party, five were won by the Congress and one went to an Independent candidate.

The victory margin for the BJP candidate from the Asind assembly constituency was a mere 154 votes.

Abbar Singh Sankhala of the BJP polled 70,249 votes while Congress candidate Manish Mewara polled 70,095 votes.

