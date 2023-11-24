News
Which Way Will Wind Blow In Rajasthan?

Which Way Will Wind Blow In Rajasthan?

By REDIFF NEWS
November 24, 2023 06:35 IST
IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party star campaigner Narendra D Modi during a roadshow for the Rajasthan assembly elections in Jaipur, November 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

All the 200 seats in Rajasthan will vote on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

1,875 candidates will contest the polls.

Touch And Go Seats

Data collected by Association for Democratic Reforms show 13 seats in which the margin of winning candidate was less than 1 per cent in the 2018 assembly elections.

Of these, 7 were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party, five were won by the Congress and one went to an Independent candidate.

The victory margin for the BJP candidate from the Asind assembly constituency was a mere 154 votes.

Abbar Singh Sankhala of the BJP polled 70,249 votes while Congress candidate Manish Mewara polled 70,095 votes.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
The Princess Who May Be CM
Can Gehlot Make It Two In A Row?
Raj: Youth Power Dominates Candidates
Rinku Steals The Show!
Tunnel workers 'performing yoga' awaiting rescue
Decide on bills passed by assembly: SC to Punjab guv
Cong's Kerala rally backs Palestine; Tharoor clarifies
651 Crorepati Candidates In Rajasthan

Some Candidates Have More Than One Wife

