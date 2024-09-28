News
1 in every 4 diabetics at serious risk of heart failure: Study

1 in every 4 diabetics at serious risk of heart failure: Study

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 28, 2024 19:27 IST
One in four diabetic patients are at serious risk of developing heart failure, according to studies conducted in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR at two labs.

Image only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

An analysis of over 2,000 patient samples from Delhi-NCR by Dr Dangs Lab revealed that 15 per cent of patients with an HbA1c score above 6.5 per cent exhibited elevated levels of NT-proBNP, a crucial biomarker for early heart failure detection.

A study by Joshi of 1,054 patients in Mumbai found that 34 per cent of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) patients are at increased risk of cardiovascular complications.

 

"People with diabetes, especially in urban settings, are increasingly vulnerable to heart failure," said Joshi who is an endocrinologist at Bhaktivedanta Hospital in Mumbai.

The NT-proBNP test is a critical tool for early detection and allows healthcare providers to intervene before heart damage becomes irreversible.

Incorporating cardiovascular screening into routine diabetes care is essential, Joshi added. Heart failure is one of the most severe complications faced by T2DM patients, who already have a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), a statement issued on the two studies said.

Even with optimal control, individuals with T2DM face a 21 per cent higher risk of CVD and a 31 percent greater chance of heart failure-related hospitalisation compared to non-diabetics, the statement said.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Lab, said, "This study is a wake-up call. The number of diabetics at risk of heart failure points to the urgent need for timely screening and interventions. By raising awareness of the silent link between diabetes and heart failure, we can help transform patient outcomes and reduce the risk of serious complications."

He said the NT-proBNP test, performed on Roche Diagnostics' advanced cardiometabolic testing platform, has played a pivotal role in identifying the hidden burden of heart failure in diabetic patients.

This test can detect elevated heart failure risk before structural or functional changes are visible on imaging, he added.

Dr Sanjay Kalra, a endocrinologist, added, "Without this vital test, many high-risk patients could have gone undiagnosed, placing them at greater risk of mortality. These insights call for a shift in diabetes management, where cardiovascular risk assessments are integrated into routine care to safeguard patient health."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
