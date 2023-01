Child killed in blast day after terror attack in J-K's Rajouri

A child was killed and four others injured in an IED explosion on Monday near the house of one of the victims of the suspected terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel and locals at the spot after an explosion at Dangri village in Rajouri district on Monday, January 2, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

On Sunday evening, suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six, according to officials .

"The (improvised explosive device) blast has taken place near the house of the first firing incident. Five people were injured. One child succumbed to injuries and another is critical," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The injured have been take to a hospital, he said, adding that another suspected IED has been spotted.

IMAGE: Injured being rushed to hospital after an explosion at Dangri village. Photograph: PTI Photo

There were several people, including the kin of the Sunday attack's victim, in the house when blast took place between 9 to 9.30 am, eyewitnesses said.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in tweet.