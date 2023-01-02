News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Child killed in blast day after terror attack in J-K's Rajouri

Child killed in blast day after terror attack in J-K's Rajouri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 02, 2023 11:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A child was killed and four others injured in an IED explosion on Monday near the house of one of the victims of the suspected terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Dangri village, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel and locals at the spot after an explosion at Dangri village in Rajouri district on Monday, January 2, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

On Sunday evening, suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six, according to officials .

"The (improvised explosive device) blast has taken place near the house of the first firing incident. Five people were injured. One child succumbed to injuries and another is critical," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

 

The injured have been take to a hospital, he said, adding that another suspected IED has been spotted.

IMAGE: Injured being rushed to hospital after an explosion at Dangri village. Photograph: PTI Photo

There were several people, including the kin of the Sunday attack's victim, in the house when blast took place between 9 to 9.30 am, eyewitnesses said.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families", Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in tweet.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 heavily-armed terrorists travelling in truck killed
4 heavily-armed terrorists travelling in truck killed
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
Living on a prayer in Kashmir
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': Jaishankar
India's G20 Presidency 'very big deal': Jaishankar
Avatar Enters 300 Crore Club!
Avatar Enters 300 Crore Club!
EV Sales May Cross 100,000 Monthly, But...
EV Sales May Cross 100,000 Monthly, But...
How Our Generals Celebrated New Year
How Our Generals Celebrated New Year
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rajouri terror attack: Death toll climbs to 4

Rajouri terror attack: Death toll climbs to 4

'Govt's biggest failure': Mufti on Jammu encounter

'Govt's biggest failure': Mufti on Jammu encounter

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances