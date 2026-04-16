Omar refuses to cut tricolour ribbon at an inauguration

Omar Abdullah sparked widespread praise and debate by refusing to cut a tricolour ribbon at a Kashmir event.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the inauguration of the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom's 'Know Your Artisan' initiative at Kashmir Haat, in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: @CM_JnK X/ANI Photo

Key Points Omar Abdullah refused to cut a tricolour ribbon at the 'Know Your Artisans' event in Srinagar.

Abdullah's gesture was praised on social media as a sign of respect for the national flag.

The incident sparked debate and questions about the event organiser's oversight.

Political figures and social media users lauded Abdullah's sensitivity and presence of mind.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday refused to cut an inaugural ribbon in saffron, white and green stripes, instead untying it and handing it to the organisers with the instruction that it be folded and kept with respect.

Abdullah was inaugurating the 'Know Your Artisans' event at the Kashmir Haat here. In a moment that was captured by camera crews and quickly went viral on social media platforms, the chief minister was seen walking towards the ribbon stretched across and then stopping short as he noticed the tricolours.

He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and a host of others.

The ribbon dispensed with, Abdullah went on with the rest of the proceedings at the Kashmir Haat in the heart of the city.

Social Media Reaction

The gesture of not cutting the ribbon won him widespread praise on social media platforms.

'This is what real respect for the Tiranga looks like. In a time when patriotism is often reduced to cheap TV debates... actions like these speak louder than words,' National Conference leader Gagan Bhagat said on X.

Added Sheikh Khalid Jehangir, director and visiting fellow at the International Centre for Peace Studies, 'A thoughtful call... reflecting both respect and sensitivity.'

Congress' social media handler Mir Ilyas lauded Abdullah for his presence of mind.

Questions Raised

The incident, which raised many eyebrows also led to questions on the oversight by the private organisation handling the event.

Said Monica Verma, a PhD student in international relations, "Omar Abdullah decides not to cut the Tricolour put as a ribbon... Did the people who invited him not think this through?"