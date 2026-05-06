Palghar Rape Case Sparks Outrage; Official Assures Support

Following the disturbing Palghar rape case, an official visit and subsequent outrage have ignited calls for stricter laws and swifter justice to protect women and children in Maharashtra.

Key Points A 13-year-old rape survivor in Palghar was visited by an official after a heinous crime.

The official condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused and those who aid them.

There are calls for stricter laws and effective implementation of existing laws to curb crimes against women.

The government has assured full support, including financial assistance and education, to the victim.

Rising cases of atrocities against women highlight the need for more fast-track courts and quicker justice.

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Wednesday visited the hospital in Palghar district, where a 13-year-old rape survivor has been admitted, and enquired about her well-being and also met her family members.

Gorhe strongly condemned the incident, which took place within the limits of the Kasa police station on Monday, where a 55-year-old self-proclaimed healer allegedly abducted and raped the minor tribal girl, sparking widespread outrage in the region.

The accused has been arrested.

Following her interaction with the victim's family, she held a review meeting with district officials.

Official's Response and Demands

Speaking to reporters after the hospital visit, the Shiv Sena MLC stated that four such incidents have been recently reported across Maharashtra and they are highly condemnable.

"Strict action should be taken against those involved in such crimes as well as those who help them," Gorhe demanded, adding authorities should invoke the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, in the Palghar case.

She asserted the need for stricter laws and thorough investigations to ensure the culprits face severe punishment.

Addressing queries regarding the compensation provided to the Badlapur sexual assault victim, Gorhe stated that a cheque of Rs 2 lakh was handed over to the family. The girl has also received Rs 10 lakh under the Manodhairya Yojana.

In August 2024, a male sweeper was alleged to have sexually abused a four-year-old girl at a prominent school in Badlapur in adjoining Thane district.

Government Support and Assurances

After visiting the rape survivor at the Palghar hospital and meeting her family, Gorhe held an administrative meeting with officials, a release from her office stated.

"This extremely poor and weak family has only one demand -- justice. The accused should not be granted bail under any circumstances. Every step will be taken in coordination with the police to ensure the judicial process is completed expeditiously," Gorhe was quoted as saying in the release.

The Deputy Chairperson assured the family that the government would provide full support to the girl, who wants to become a police officer, in her education and career.

Gorhe warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to exert political influence or pressure witnesses in the case.

She emphasized on building a robust case and called for effective implementation of the Witness Protection Act.

During the visit, Gorhe contacted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the phone, who then spoke with the victim's mother and sister, according to the release.

Shinde assured the family that the government stands firmly behind them and that the Shiv Sena has taken full responsibility for the girl's complete education, it said.

According to an official release, the victim will be provided comprehensive support, including financial assistance, police protection, medical treatment, and psychological counselling.

Call for More Fast-Track Courts

Drawing attention to the rising number of crimes against womene, Gorhe highlighted the need for more operational fast-track courts, pointing out that only 40 out of the sanctioned 138 courts are currently functioning in the state.

Opposition's Concerns

Meanwhile, Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP)'s MLA Rohit Pawar also visited the victim's family to enquire about their well-being.

Expressing deep concern over the rising number of atrocities against women, Pawar highlighted national statistics, pointing out that an average of 24 rape cases occur across the country every day.

"About 13,000 cases are registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), while about 50,000 incidents of molestation occur in a year. Apart from this, about 1.5 lakh cases of missing women are pending," the Opposition legislator stated.

Citing recent incidents in Chakan, Beed, Gondia, Baramati, Badlapur, and Maval, the MLA questioned the functioning of the law and order machinery and voiced displeasure over delays in filing chargesheets within the stipulated 90-day period.

Pawar called for a strict law to curb crimes against women and expressed regret that the central government was yet to enact such a legislation. He also stressed the need to make anti-superstition laws stricter and to implement them effectively.