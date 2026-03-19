Palghar Man Gets Life for 'Heinous' Sexual Assault on 6-Year-Old

A Palghar man has been sentenced to life in prison under the POCSO Act for the heinous sexual assault of a six-year-old girl, highlighting the judiciary's commitment to protecting children and delivering justice in cases of child abuse.

Photograph: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Key Points A man in Palghar, Maharashtra, has been sentenced to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The special court described the crime as 'heinous', emphasizing the severity of the sexual assault.

Medical evidence and the victim's testimony were crucial in securing the conviction, despite the defence's claims of a false case.

The court dismissed the defence's arguments, stating that no parent would risk their child's life by fabricating such a serious charge.

The accused's plea for leniency due to financial hardship and being a first-time offender was rejected, given the gravity of the crime.

A special POCSO court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district in 2018, describing the crime as "heinous".

Special Judge N K Karande, delivering the verdict on March 11, held the accused, Sandesh Ganpat Kharpade (35), guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused.

The incident occurred on August 5, 2018, in Wada taluka of Palghar district. According to the prosecution, the accused lured the victim to his house on the pretext of giving her sweets while her parents were away at work and sexually assaulted her. The assault resulted in severe injuries to the child, who was later found bleeding by her parents.

The court relied on the victim's "trustworthy" testimony and medical evidence that confirmed the assault.

The crime committed by the accused is "heinous", it said.

Defence Arguments and Court's Rejection

The defence had argued that the case was falsely foisted due to a prior dispute and pointed to the lack of external injuries on the victim's limbs.

The court, however, dismissed these claims, saying no parents would put up the life of their child "on the anvil" and ruin it. The claim that the victim sustained injury (to her private parts) by falling is not believable, it noted. The victim categorically denied the defence of the accused. The defence has not suggested any reason to depose the victim as false, the court said.

Accused's Plea for Leniency Denied

While the accused pleaded for leniency, citing his weak financial condition and status as a first-time offender, the court held that the nature of the crime warranted a severe penalty.

The court further noted that the medical evidence corroborated the child's account of the assault.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay M Munde examined 12 witnesses, including the victim, to prove the charges.