Odisha Police Act After Constable Lynched By Mob

Following the mob lynching of a GRP constable after allegations of attempted sexual assault, Odisha Police have suspended four officers and disengaged two home guards as the crime branch launches a full investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Four Odisha policemen suspended and two home guards disengaged after the lynching of a GRP constable.

The Odisha crime branch is investigating the lynching incident following allegations of attempted sexual assault.

Police commissioner states action taken due to personnel failing to protect the constable from the mob.

Opposition parties criticise the Odisha state government, demanding a judicial probe into the lynching.

The crime branch will use scientific methods and forensic science to investigate all angles of the case.

At least four policemen were suspended and two home guards were disengaged from service on Sunday within hours of Odisha Police's crime branch beginning a probe into the lynching of a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable near here on May 7, officials said.

In addition, inspector-in-charge of Balianta police station Anil Kumar Parida has been attached to Bhubaneswar headquarters, while Rashmita Behera has replaced him, officials said.

Police Response to the Lynching Incident

Police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said action was taken since the personnel allegedly failed to protect the constable's life despite reaching the spot on time.

"The four police personnel and two home guards have been taken to task because they failed to protect the life of a man from the mob, even as they reached the spot on time. The crime branch has been probing the case," Singh told reporters after a review meeting.

He said discussions were also held on improving policing standards and restoring public confidence.

DGP Y B Khurania said the meeting reviewed recent incidents in Balianta and Balipatna police station areas.

"How such incidents took place and what needs to be done to restore a sense of security was discussed," he said.

Crime Branch Investigation Details

The crime branch took over the investigation following an order by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

"The crime branch has taken over the investigation, considering the sensitivity of the case involving alleged sexual assault and subsequent death due to mob violence," an official statement said.

The four suspended personnel include a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector, an Odisha Armed Police Force personnel and a PCR van constable. Two home guards deployed in the PCR van were disengaged from service, officials said.

The victim, GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain, was allegedly lynched by a mob after an accusation of attempted rape was raised by a woman.

Police said 11 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

The victim's father alleged that his son was beaten to death in the presence of police personnel, and even claimed some officers assaulted him during the incident.

Investigation into Sexual Assault Allegations

The crime branch has formed two teams to probe into two major cases registered in this connection.

While one team is investigating the allegation of attempted rape of the woman, another team is probing the lynching matter where one person was beaten to death, an official said, adding that the role of police in the entire episode was also being probed.

Senior officers of the crime branch on Sunday visited the spot of the crime and initiated a probe into the lynching case, officials said.

Crime branch SP Anirudha Routyray and DSP Ratnaprava Satpathy inspected the scene and began investigations.

"Considering the sensitiveness of the cases registered over alleged sexual assault and subsequent death of Soumya Ranjan Swain by the mob, CID Crime Branch, Odisha, Cuttack has taken over the investigation by order of the DGP," the agency said in a statement.

Forensic Analysis and Future Actions

Crime Branch DIG Battula Gangadhar said the probe would examine all angles using scientific methods.

"The teams will look into different angles of the cases and use scientific methods to bring a logical conclusion. We will take the help of forensic science, dog squad and other tools and techniques. If any negligence by any police officer is found, legal and departmental action will be taken accordingly," he said.

Police said Swain and his companion Om Prakash Rout were attacked by a mob of around 40 people in Balianta police station area on May 7 following allegations of attempted sexual assault.

According to police, the incident occurred after two women on a scooter were hit from behind by the two men, following which Swain allegedly assaulted one of them, triggering the confrontation and mob attack.

Political Reactions to the Incident

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the BJD and Congress, criticised the state government, with the BJD demanding a judicial probe and the Congress alleging a deterioration in law and order. The BJP, however, said the government acted swiftly after the incident.