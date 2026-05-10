Odisha Police Investigate Lynching Of Constable: Key Developments

Odisha Police have launched a Crime Branch investigation into the mob lynching of a GRP constable accused of attempted rape, resulting in suspensions and transfers within the police force.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha Police Crime Branch is investigating the mob lynching of a GRP constable following an allegation of attempted rape.

Four policemen have been suspended and two home guards disengaged due to dereliction of duty related to the lynching incident.

The Inspector-in-Charge of Balianta Police Station has been transferred, and a new inspector has been appointed.

The Crime Branch has formed two teams to investigate both the attempted rape allegation and the subsequent lynching.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible for the mob lynching.

At least four policemen were suspended, and two home guards disengaged from service on Sunday within hours of the Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police starting a probe into the lynching of a GRP constable by a mob for allegedly attempting to rape a woman on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7.

The CB had taken over the case a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued such an order to Odisha Police, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter where a woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted and the victim's family demanding a 'polygraph' test of the woman complainant.

Police Personnel Suspended After Lynching Incident

According to the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, the four cops - one sub-inspector (SI), one assistant sub-inspector (ASI), one personnel from Odisha Armed Police Force (OAPF) of the Balianata police station and one constable of the PCR (police control room) vehicle staff, were placed under suspension on charge of dereliction in duty.

The two home guards, who were in the PCR van, had been served with discontinuance of service and their organisations informed, an official said.

Sources said that these personnel were the first to reach the site near Ramachandrapur bridge on Hansapall-Bhingarpur Road, where the mob lynched a 32-year-old GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain following an allegation of attempt to rape by a woman.

Investigation and Transfers Following the Incident

Inspector-in-Charge of Balianta Police Station Anil Kumar Parida has been shifted and attached to Bhubaneswar headquarter. Inspector Rashmita Behera has been posted as the new inspector in charge of Balianta police station.

Slain GRP constable's father Dhusasan Swain had on Saturday alleged that his son was beaten to death by the mob in the presence of the police personnel. He even alleged that some police personnel also assaulted his son along with the mob.

Crime Branch Launches Dual Investigation

The Crime Branch of Police has formed two teams to probe into two major cases registered in this connection. While one team is investigating the allegation of attempted rape of the woman, another team is probing the lynching matter where one person was beaten to death, an official said.

Crime Branch SP Anirudha Routyray and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ratnaprava Satpathy have already visited the spot of the crime and initiated probe.

"Considering the sensitiveness of the cases registered over alleged sexual assault to the victim in public view and subsequent death of one Soumya Ranjan Swain by the mob, CID Crime Branch, Odisha, Cuttack took over the investigation by the order of the DGP, Odisha," the crime branch said in a statement.

Forensic Science to Aid Investigation

Crime Branch DIG Battula Gangadhar said, "The teams will look into different angles of the cases and use scientific methods to bring a logical end to the matter. The officers will talk to the investigating officer of Balianta police station, visit the spot where the man was lynched by the mob. We will examine all witnesses, PCR van personnel, police officers and related documents."

The DIG said that his department will take the help of forensic science, dog squad, other tools and techniques in the probe. During the investigation, if any negligence by any police officer is found, legal and departmental action will be taken accordingly, he added.

The chief minister on Saturday evening ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident. Majhi issued the direction while chairing a high-level meeting after returning from a two-day visit to Kolkata.

Majhi had asked the Crime Branch to conduct a proper and thorough investigation of the incident and take strict action against the culprits. He also directed the Director General of Police to be alert and vigilant so that such incidents do not happen again anywhere in the state.

Arrests Made in Connection with Lynching

So far, 11 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the mob lynching of the 32-year-old man, the police said.

The man was beaten to death, and another person, Om Prakash Rout, was injured when around 40 people attacked them over the alleged attempt to rape a woman in the Balianta Police Station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the police said.

The incident took place at about 11.30 am on May 7, when two women travelling in a scooter were hit from behind by two men, Swain (now deceased) and his 20-year-old companion Rout, they said.

The women fell down, and Swain allegedly assaulted the two women and attempted to rape one of them. Her dress was torn, and she lost consciousness on the road, following which the local people assembled and chased the duo.