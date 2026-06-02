One More Arrest In Odisha Constable Lynching Case

Following the lynching of a GRP constable in Odisha, police have made another arrest, bringing the total to 18 as investigations continue into the tragic incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Another arrest has been made in the Odisha GRP constable lynching case, bringing the total to 18.

The constable was allegedly lynched after being accused of attempted rape following a road accident.

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police is investigating the lynching incident.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is also investigating the lynching incident.

Police are working to identify and apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the Odisha lynching.

One more person was apprehended in connection with the lynching of a GRP constable in Odisha, taking the total number of arrests in the May 7 incident to 18, police said on Tuesday.

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel Soumya Ranjan Swain was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob in Bhingarpur-Kaja area under the jurisdiction of Balianta police station on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7.

The incident took place after a woman alleged that Swain attempted to rape her, following a collision between his motorcycle and her two-wheeler, police said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

"On the night of June 1, based on substantial evidence collected during the course of investigation, the accused, Pradeep Managara alias Dipu (46) of Benupur in Balianta area, has been apprehended from Dhenkanal," the Crime Branch of the state police said in a statement.

The CID Crime Branch, Odisha has been entrusted with the investigation into the incident.

The probe has revealed the involvement of the accused persons in assaulting the deceased, an official said, adding that so far, a total of 18 accused persons identified in the case through video footages, have been arrested.

Ongoing Efforts to Apprehend Remaining Suspects

Noting that the investigation into the matter is underway, the official said efforts were underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident.

Around eight more people were still at large, the official said.

NHRC Investigation into the Lynching

Meanwhile, a two-member team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has started an investigation into the incident. The team is scheduled to visit the crime scene on Tuesday and also the deceased's native village.

A day before, the NHRC team questioned the former inspector-in-charge of Balianta police station, Anil Kumar Parida, over the incident.

The team also questioned the senior railway police officer of the GRP. The service record book of the deceased was also examined as part of the investigation, sources said.

"We are facilitating the NHRC team in its investigation," Crime Branch Superintendent of Police Anirudha Routray said.