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Odisha Lynching Case: Another Arrest Made

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 28, 2026 12:08 IST

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Odisha police have made another arrest in the lynching case of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain, who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob, bringing the total number of arrests to 17 as the investigation continues.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Another arrest has been made in the Odisha lynching case of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain.
  • The total number of arrests in the constable lynching case has risen to 17.
  • Soumya Ranjan Swain was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Bhingarpur-Kaja on May 7.
  • The Odisha Police's Crime Branch is continuing its investigation into the lynching incident.

A man accused in the lynching of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain was held here on Thursday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 17, police said.

Swain was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten to death by a mob in Bhingarpur-Kaja in the Balianta police station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7.

 

The mob attack took place after a woman accused the constable of attempting to rape her following a collision between his motorcycle and her two-wheeler, according to police.

Crime Branch Apprehends Key Suspect

The Odisha Police's Crime Branch said in a statement that it apprehended Ashok Jena (45) from a hotel in the Patia area of Bhubaneswar.

"Investigation has revealed the involvement of the accused Ashok Jena in assaulting Swain," a senior officer said, adding that the total number of arrests made so far in the lynching case has increased to 17.

Ongoing Investigation and Further Arrests Expected

Of the 17 people arrested so far, 11 were held by the local police before the probe was handed over to the CID-Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch said the investigation was continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the lynching incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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