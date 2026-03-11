Gambling Raid at IAS Officer's Farmhouse Leads to Suspensions

A gambling raid at an IAS officer's farmhouse in Indore, India, has led to the detention of 18 people and the suspension of three police officers, sparking an investigation into illegal activities and security breaches.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Key Points Police raided an IAS officer's farmhouse in Indore, detaining 18 individuals for alleged illegal gambling.

The raid resulted in the recovery of ₹13.68 lakh in cash, mobile phones, and playing cards from the scene.

Three police officers, including a station house officer, have been suspended following the gambling raid.

The IAS officer, Vandana Vaidya, reported illegal entry and suspected theft at her farmhouse to the police.

An investigation is underway to determine how individuals gained illegal access to the farmhouse and engaged in gambling activities.

Police raided the farmhouse of a woman IAS officer in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh and detained 18 people for alleged gambling after gaining illegal entry, officials said on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the IAS officer sent a letter to the police complaining about people illegally entering her farmhouse and indulging in criminal activities.

Three police personnel, including a station house officer, have been suspended over the gambling scandal.

Officials said that acting on a tip-off, police raided a farmhouse in Awalipura village, about 50 kilometres from the Indore district headquarters, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. They detained 18 people for alleged gambling, while six others fled the scene.

Thirty mobile phones, playing cards, and Rs 13.68 lakh cash were recovered from the possession of the accused, who live in different parts of the state.

Officials said that the main gate of the farmhouse was locked while some people were gambling inside.

A case has been registered against the gamblers under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the Gambling Act.

The main accused, Jagdish Rathod alias Kubda, who organised the gambling at the farmhouse, along with farm caretaker Ranjeet Chaudhary and others, fled the scene, officials added.

According to officials, the farmhouse belongs to IAS officer Vandana Vaidya and her family. Vaidya currently serves as Managing Director of the state government's Finance Development Corporation.

IAS Officer Reports Illegal Entry

After the gamblers were caught, Vaidya sent a letter to the police stating that unknown individuals had illegally entered the family's farmhouse and that she suspected they had also committed theft.

In the letter, Vaidya also requested that a separate criminal case be registered against these people under relevant provisions.

"An investigation will be conducted into the IAS officer's letter to determine how people illegally entered his farmhouse. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia told PTI.

He said the Manpur police station in-charge, the sub-inspector in charge of the beat, and an assistant sub-inspector have been suspended.