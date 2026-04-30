Odisha Education Officers Arrested In Harassment Case

Odisha Police have arrested education officials in Bargarh for alleged sexual harassment, highlighting the enforcement of laws protecting women in the workplace.

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Key Points Two Odisha education officers and a teacher were arrested for alleged sexual harassment.

The arrests were made under the BNS and Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act.

The accused allegedly misused their authority to harass a female education department staff member.

Police initiated action following a complaint lodged by Bargarh Deputy Collector Sumati Panda.

The Odisha Police on Thursday arrested two education department officers and a school teacher for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Bargarh district.

Key Arrests In Odisha Harassment Case

The Bargarh District Education Officer (DEO), Bargarh Block Education Officer (BEO) and a physical education teacher have been apprehended in connection with the case, Additional SP Siba Prasad Biswal told reporters.

The accused were arrested under sections of the BNS and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2023, based on a case lodged by Bargarh Deputy Collector Sumati Panda on Wednesday, he said.

Misuse Of Authority Allegations

The trio "misused their authority" and "harassed the education department staff in different ways", Biswal said.

"After preliminary investigation, the three persons have been arrested," the additional SP said.

Administrative Measures To Follow

Bargarh Collector Aditya Goyal said the police have initiated action against the accused, and "we will take necessary administrative measures".