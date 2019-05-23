News
Rediff.com  » News » Patnaik on track to become Odisha CM for 5th term

May 23, 2019 13:34 IST

The ruling Biju Janata Dal is surging ahead with its candidates leading, while Bharatiya Janata Party is in the second position as per the latest trends available, officials said on Thursday.

Odisha has 147 members assembly. Polling in Patkura assembly segment in Kendrapara district was postponed in view of the death of a candidate and again due to cyclone Fani.

 

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik is leading in both Bijepur and his home turf Hinjili assembly constituencies.

Patnaik is the chief minister of Odisha continuously for the past 19 years and the trends indicate that he is all set to occupy the chair for the fifth successive term.

BJP legislature party leader K V Singhdeo is trailing behind BJD's Saroj Kumar Meher in Patnagarh assembly seat which the saffron leader represented in the outgoing House,
they said.

