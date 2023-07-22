Oddly Around The World

Odd and unusual images from around the world.

IMAGE: California company Sugar Lab is using its 3D printing technology to become the first in the US to deliver 3D printed candy and chocolates in Los Angeles. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

IMAGE: A construction worker watches as waves crash at the coastal road construction site along the seafront, during high tide, in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Men in loincloth stand in front of a resturant in Fukuoka, Japan. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: People lift a replica of a boat during the Our Lady of Mount Carmel feast in Brooklyn's neighborhood of Williamsburg, New York City. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: Spain's Marc Pare performs a maneuver during the men's final of the PWA Gran Canaria World Windsurfing Championship at Pozo Izquierdo beach, Spain. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

IMAGE: Scott Guenthner of Provost, Alberta, wrestles a steer to the ground in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Photograph: Todd Korol/Reuters

IMAGE: A man with a hat shaped like a hot dog looks on before the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York City3. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

IMAGE: Ali Hamad Abdelmenem, a salt cave visitor, receives an anti-stress treatment at the facility in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

Imported from Cracow, in Poland, the salt is rich in negative ions and minerals such as sodium and magnesium and is presented as a remedy for health and skin conditions at the 171-square metre grotto. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

IMAGE: People participate in an Iyengar Yoga Class underneath Luke Jerram's Gaia artwork at the Durham cathedral in Durham, Britain. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

IMAGE: A man walks past a retro Citroen car decorated with flowers in Minsk, Belarus. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

