News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Oddly Around The World

Oddly Around The World

By REDIFF NEWS
July 22, 2023 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Odd and unusual images from around the world.

 

IMAGE: California company Sugar Lab is using its 3D printing technology to become the first in the US to deliver 3D printed candy and chocolates in Los Angeles. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A construction worker watches as waves crash at the coastal road construction site along the seafront, during high tide, in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Men in loincloth stand in front of a resturant in Fukuoka, Japan. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People lift a replica of a boat during the Our Lady of Mount Carmel feast in Brooklyn's neighborhood of Williamsburg, New York City. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Spain's Marc Pare performs a maneuver during the men's final of the PWA Gran Canaria World Windsurfing Championship at Pozo Izquierdo beach, Spain. Photograph: Borja Suarez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Scott Guenthner of Provost, Alberta, wrestles a steer to the ground in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Photograph: Todd Korol/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man with a hat shaped like a hot dog looks on before the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York City3. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ali Hamad Abdelmenem, a salt cave visitor, receives an anti-stress treatment at the facility in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.
Imported from Cracow, in Poland, the salt is rich in negative ions and minerals such as sodium and magnesium and is presented as a remedy for health and skin conditions at the 171-square metre grotto. Photograph: Rula Rouhana/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People participate in an Iyengar Yoga Class underneath Luke Jerram's Gaia artwork at the Durham cathedral in Durham, Britain. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man walks past a retro Citroen car decorated with flowers in Minsk, Belarus. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Why Is The Camel Wearing A Hat?
Why Is The Camel Wearing A Hat?
Post Floods, Delhi-ites Grapple With Mud
Post Floods, Delhi-ites Grapple With Mud
AWESOME Images Of The Heavens!
AWESOME Images Of The Heavens!
Maharashtra village landslide death toll rises to 25
Maharashtra village landslide death toll rises to 25
Manipur women video: 5th accused arrested
Manipur women video: 5th accused arrested
Lataji Could Never Say No To Mukesh
Lataji Could Never Say No To Mukesh
2 tribal women stripped, tortured in Bengal: BJP
2 tribal women stripped, tortured in Bengal: BJP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What Are These Giant Parrots Doing?

What Are These Giant Parrots Doing?

When Yamuna Visited The Taj

When Yamuna Visited The Taj

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances