What Are These Giant Parrots Doing?

The vibrant city of Bucharest, Romania, came alive as the B-FIT in the Street international festival took centrestage.

The streets were filled with mesmerising performances by drama companies, including the Dutch Stilt Parrots and French RoZeo, captivating audiences with their artistic flair.

This festival changes the city into a street theatre scene with dozens of performances from Spain, France, Italy and The Netherlands.

Over 200 international artists enliven the streets of Bucharest for three days with dozens of shows for all tastes and all ages.

The programme includes famous stories transposed into spectacular street theatre productions, aerial acrobatics, live music, meetings with fantastic characters, itinerant shows, living installations and water shows.

IMAGE: Artists from the Stilt Parrots theater company from The Netherlands performs during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest. All photographs: ARCUB/Facebook

IMAGE: Artists of Italy's Flower Sway Poles perform during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, here and below.

IMAGE: Artists perform at the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, here and below.

IMAGE: More performances from the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com