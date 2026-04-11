TMC Leader O'Brien Counters Modi's 'White Paper' Promise on Bengal Corruption

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien challenges Prime Minister Modi's corruption claims in West Bengal, accusing the BJP of shielding corrupt leaders and highlighting the TMC's achievements in poverty reduction and social welfare.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Derek O'Brien accuses BJP of providing 'reprieve' to opposition leaders facing corruption probes after they join the party.

O'Brien highlights TMC government's achievements in poverty reduction, unemployment, and welfare schemes in West Bengal.

O'Brien disputes Modi's claims on PM-Kisan benefits, promoting the state's Krishak Bandhu scheme as superior assistance for farmers.

O'Brien criticises BJP on women's safety, citing national crime data and controversies like the Bilkis Bano case.

O'Brien questions the effectiveness of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, claiming low loan sanction rates.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his promise of a 'white paper' on corruption in West Bengal, saying nine of 10 Opposition leaders facing corruption investigation who joined BJP "got reprieve".

In a post on X, O'Brien shared a "fact-check" of the claims made by Modi at a poll rally in West Bengal's Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district.

"Another election speech by Narendra today. Once more, let's expose his 8 claims and present an 8 point reality check," O'Brien said.

O'Brien's Rebuttal of Corruption Allegations

On the prime minister's remarks that the BJP would bring a 'white-paper' on corruption, he said, "Nine out of 10 Opposition leaders facing corruption investigation who joined BJP got reprieve. Praful Patel, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan. Suvendu Adhikari made Leader of Opposition. BJP Washing Machine."

Countering Claims on Governance in West Bengal

Countering claims about governance in West Bengal, O'Brien said the TMC government had lifted "two crore people out of poverty", reduced unemployment, and launched multiple welfare schemes. He also highlighted initiatives such as 'Duare Sarkar camps' and social assistance programmes, asserting that crores of beneficiaries had received services at their doorstep.

Farmers' Income and Welfare Schemes

On Modi's remarks on increasing farmers' income in West Bengal, O'Brien disputed claims regarding benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme, stating that a parliamentary panel had recommended increasing the amount, which had not been implemented.

The TMC leader contrasted this with the state's Krishak Bandhu scheme, claiming it provided higher assistance to farmers in West Bengal.

Women's Safety Concerns

On the issue of women's safety, O'Brien criticised the BJP, citing national crime data and referring to controversies including the remission of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. He also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over law and order issues in Delhi.

"81 women get raped every day in the country. The highest rate of crime against women is in Delhi where police are under Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP shielded MP who molested champion women wrestlers. Freed rapists of Bilkis Bano," he said.

Employment Schemes and Citizenship

On employment schemes, including the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, O'Brien claimed that only a fraction of applicants had received loan sanctions, questioning the effectiveness of the initiative.

In his speech, Modi said the BJP had brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to grant citizenship to refugees and accused the TMC of trying to spread fear among them.

He alleged the 15-year rule of TMC has given nothing but fear to every citizen, and promised age relaxation in government recruitment. Modi also promised to roll out Ayushman Bharat in Bengal immediately after the BJP forms the government.