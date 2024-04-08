News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi's guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata

Modi's guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 08, 2024 15:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of taking action against the corrupt after June 4 meant that opposition leaders would be imprisoned post Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election rally. Photograph: ANI Photo

Results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections from April 19 to June 1 will be announced on June 4.

Addressing a rally at Bankura, the TMC chief alleged that the National Investigation Agency had gone to Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district without informing the local police.

"The Prime Minister is coming to West Bengal to address election rallies. I have no issues with that. But the way he is saying that stern action will be taken against the opposition over corruption after the Lok Sabha poll results is unacceptable," she said.

 

Modi, while addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri on Sunday, had claimed that while he says "remove corruption", the opposition says "save the corrupt", promising more stringent action against the corrupt after June 4.

"Is this how a Prime Minister should speak? What if I say I will put BJP leaders in jail after the election? But I will not say this as this is unacceptable in a democracy," she said.

"This is actually 'Modi ki guarantee', putting all opposition leaders in jail after June 4," Banerjee alleged.

A team of the NIA was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when it went to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in Purba Medinipur district, sparking a political slugfest with Banerjee accusing the investigators of assaulting the villagers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2024 battle royal: 'Modi's Guarantee' vs Cong's Nyay
2024 battle royal: 'Modi's Guarantee' vs Cong's Nyay
Did 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Work Its Magic?
Did 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Work Its Magic?
Ram Temple: Can Congress Surprise Modi?
Ram Temple: Can Congress Surprise Modi?
Sebi cracks down on finfluencer; to impound Rs 12 cr
Sebi cracks down on finfluencer; to impound Rs 12 cr
Djokovic begs Nadal for 'one last dance'
Djokovic begs Nadal for 'one last dance'
Pawar recalls Modi's 'holding finger' comment; says...
Pawar recalls Modi's 'holding finger' comment; says...
Candidates chess: Gukesh holds Caruana; Vidit falters
Candidates chess: Gukesh holds Caruana; Vidit falters
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Modi Ki Guarantee' A Liability for BJP

'Modi Ki Guarantee' A Liability for BJP

BJP's Ramji Ki Guarantee

BJP's Ramji Ki Guarantee

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances