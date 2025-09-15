OBCs, SCs, STs turn up heat over Maratha quota GR

The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as OBCs, SC and ST groups have expressed concerns over a GR on Hyderabad gazette for Maratha quota, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to caution against the 'politics of extreme'.

IMAGE: Supporters of Maratha quota agitation gather at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as they protest demanding Maratha reservation, in Mumbai on August 30, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

As the row over the Government Resolution (GR), issued earlier this month, threatened to turn into a conflict between Maratha and OBC communities, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused the Mahayuti government of weakening the social fabric and trying to widen the divide in society.

Acknowledging a growing chasm over the sensitive issue of the Maratha reservation, CM Fadnavis on Sunday appealed to leaders from both communities to present facts about the issue before the people.

"Politics of extremes is taking place on the issue and an atmosphere is being created that OBC reservation is finished. This is affecting the psyche of OBC students," he said.

Weeks after the state government issued the GR to quell protests led by activist Manoj Jarange seeking quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes category, several OBC, Adivasi and Banjara outfits have warned of protests demanding that the government withdraw the order.

Various caste groups have contended that the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette to allow members of the Maratha community to get OBC Kunbi caste certificates would greatly impact the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

"We were classified as a Scheduled Tribe and had reservation in Hyderabad state. We want the same rights restored," said Sandesh Chavan, president of Banjara outfit Gor Sena.

Chavan also claimed a 32-year-old Banjara graduate from Dharashiv died by suicide on Saturday, leaving behind a note pressing for ST reservation.

Since September 11, Banjara community members have been on an indefinite hunger strike outside the Jalna collector's office, while senior leader Haribhau Rathod has announced morchas in Jalna and Beed on Monday.

However, Adivasi outfits have opposed this demand of the Banjara community, claiming the latter already enjoys benefits from a 3 per cent quota under the Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) segment.

OBC activists Navnath Waghmare and Satusung Mundhe have warned that expanding the quota would threaten the rights of 374 castes already listed under the Other Backward Classes category.

The OBC leaders have resolved to hold a massive morcha in Nagpur on October 10.

Historically, the Marathwada region was under the Nizam of Hyderabad, whose administration documented castes and occupations in the gazette.

In 1918, Marathas were granted reservations in education and jobs, a precedent that is now being used to support their OBC claim.

At that time, the Nizam ruled 17 districts, five of which, namely Aurangabad, Beed, Nanded, Parbhani and Osmanabad, later became part of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis has said the Maratha quota GR will not affect the rights of the Other Backward Classes and asserted that bogus persons would not be allowed to avail benefits meant for the segment.

Responding to Opposition allegations on the GR, Fadnavis said all decisions related to OBC welfare since 2014 were taken by his government.

"Let there be a debate on the work done for OBCs under the BJP-led government and the work done under previous governments. They (Opposition) only resort to politics but we are committed to the welfare of the OBCs. At the same time, we are also committed to the welfare of the Maratha and all other communities," he said.

On the widening rift between the Marathas and OBCs, the CM said it would not reduce until leaders from both communities tell people facts about the issue.

"I would like to say that only those who have records of being Kunbi will be given certificates. No one will get certificates without such records. So the OBCs need not be worried. Politics of extremes is taking place on the issue and an atmosphere is being created that OBC reservation is finished. This is affecting the psyche of OBC students," he said.

Such politics is not good for any community, Fadnavis asserted.

Joining the debate, Sharad Pawar said it looks like the government doesn't want to resolve issues.

"It is attempting to weaken the social fabric. We must counter it and ensure it doesn't happen, even if one has to pay a political price. There should be no compromise on social harmony and unity," Pawar said.

The veteran politician rejected allegations of a link between him and Jarange or his agitation for the Maratha quota.

"Though anyone can say anything, we do not have even a slight connection with the Maratha reservation agitation by Manoj Jarange. These allegations are not based on truth, and therefore, there is no need to say anything about it," Pawar said.

Reacting to Pawar's allegation that the social fabric of the state was being weakened, Fadnavis said, "Everyone knows what Pawar saheb is famous for. When he says 'X', consider it as 'Y', and he is famous for it. He is a big leader, what more can I say about him?"