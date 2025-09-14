Maratha quota GR will not affect OBC rights: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Maratha quota GR will not affect the rights of the Other Backward Classes and asserted that 'bogus' persons would not be allowed to avail benefits meant for the segment.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Maharashtra government is committed to the welfare of all communities, including OBCs and Marathas, Fadnavis said while slamming the Opposition for indulging in 'politics of extremes' and creating fear.

Speaking to reporters at College of Engineering Pune Technological University, the CM said, "The government resolution (GR) issued in connection with Maratha quota is not going to affect the rights of OBCs. Not a single bogus person will be included in the OBC category. Bogus means those who are not OBCs. Such a precaution has been taken in the GR."

Responding to Opposition allegations on the GR, Fadnavis said all decisions related to OBC welfare since 2014 were taken by his government.

"We (BJP) set up a separate ministry for OBCs. We brought in different schemes for OBCs, set up Maha Jyoti for OBCs and, most importantly, restored the 27 percent OBC quota which was lost during the tenure of the previous government. That is why OBCs know who is concerned about their welfare," Fadnavis said.

"Let there be a debate on work done for OBCs under the BJP-led government and work done under previous governments. They (Opposition) only resort to politics but we are committed to the welfare of the OBCs. At the same time, we are also committed to the welfare of the Maratha community and all other communities," he said.

On the widening rift between the Marathas and OBCs, the CM said it would not reduce till leaders from both communities do not tell people true facts about the issue.

"I would like to say that only those who have records of being Kunbi will be given certificates. No one will get certificates without such records. So the OBCs need not be worried. Politics of extremes is taking place on the issue and an atmosphere is being created that OBC reservation is finished. This is affecting the psyche of OBC students," he said.

Such politics is not good for any community, Fadnavis asserted.

He, however, added that 'even if some leaders try to make this a political issue, people will understand the real situation'.

On the ongoing delay in the recruitment of professors in state colleges, Fadnavis said the government had permitted filling up of 80 per cent vacant posts, but the process has seen procedural delays.

Requisite changes have been made and these posts will be soon filled up, he added.

Asked about the menace of sound amplifiers, popularly called DJ systems, during festivals, Fadnavis said action was being taken against violators and awareness was also being created among people to shun the practice.