Two Arrested In Meerut Nurse Murder Case

Police in Meerut have arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old nurse who was allegedly strangled after refusing to marry.

Key Points Two individuals, Sufiyan and Sajida, have been arrested in Meerut in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old nurse.

The victim, Anjali Sharma, was allegedly lured and held in a rented room by the accused.

Police allege the nurse was strangled after refusing to marry one of the accused.

One of the accused allegedly attempted to stage the incident as an accident by leaving the body at a medical college.

Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old nurse at a medical college, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, Pradeep Kumar Sharma, a resident of Jagriti Vihar, filed a written complaint at the Medical police station on May 21. In his complaint, he alleged that Sufiyan and his sister, Sajida, had lured his sister, Anjali Sharma, and kept her in a rented room in the Lohia Nagar area.

Details of the Alleged Crime

It is alleged that when Anjali refused to marry, the duo conspired together and strangled her to death.

Police said that in an attempt to pass off the incident as an accident, Sajida allegedly placed the body in an e-rickshaw, dropped it off at the Medical College emergency ward, and fled the scene.

Legal Proceedings and Arrests

A case regarding this matter has been registered at the Medical police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police arrested the accused woman, Sajida, at the Tejgarhi inter-section on Friday. A handbag was recovered from her possession.

The police further informed that during the course of the investigation, the name of Jabar Singh, a resident of Kinanagar also surfaced. Consequently, he was arrested near Kali River on Garh Road. A mobile phone was recovered from his possession.