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Mumbai Nurse Duped Of ₹1 Lakh In Online Shopping Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 21:12 IST

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A Mumbai nurse fell victim to an online shopping scam, losing ₹1 lakh after attempting to purchase a dress for ₹299 advertised on Facebook.

Key Points

  • A Mumbai nurse was allegedly defrauded of ₹1 lakh in an online shopping scam.
  • The nurse attempted to purchase a dress online for ₹299 after seeing an advertisement on Facebook.
  • The scammer extracted money under the guise of shipping charges, GPS fees, and verification codes.
  • The nurse sent ₹1 lakh over five days, believing she would receive a refund and the order.
  • Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the online shopping fraud.

A nurse working at a private hospital in Mumbai was allegedly cheated of Rs 1 lakh after she tried to purchase a dress for Rs 299 online, police said on Saturday.

The nurse, who lives in a hostel in the city, lost the money between April 16 and April 20, said an official from Deonar police station.

 

How The Online Shopping Scam Unfolded

In her complaint, the nurse said she came across an advertisement on Facebook offering dresses at just Rs 299. She then tried to buy one piece.

The person at the other end initially sought payment for the dress, but later "continued to extract money under various pretexts such as shipping charges, GPS charges, tracking fees, verification codes, and address confirmation", the official said.

Investigation Into The Cyber Fraud

The nurse told the police that she sent Rs 1 lakh over five days, and she was repeatedly assured that most of the money would be refunded and the order would be delivered.

When nothing happened, she realised that she had been scammed. The nurse contacted the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 and lodged a complaint. The Deonar police have registered a case and launched a probe, the official said.

Citing preliminary investigation, the official said the fraud was orchestrated using a Facebook advertisement, a WhatsApp number and a fake delivery agent.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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