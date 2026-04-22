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How Mumbai Banker Was Duped Of ₹97 Lakh In Cyber Fraud

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 19:30 IST

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A Mumbai banker lost ₹97.78 lakh in a sophisticated cyber fraud involving a fake share market investment scheme promising high returns, highlighting the growing threat of online scams.

Photograph: Andrew Martin/Pixabay.com

Photograph: Andrew Martin/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • Mumbai banker duped of ₹97.78 lakh in sophisticated cyber fraud.
  • Fraudsters used fake investment app and WhatsApp to lure the victim.
  • Victim initially saw small returns, encouraging larger investments.
  • The fraudulent app showed inflated profits, but withdrawals were blocked.
  • Cyber police are investigating the investment scam after FIR was lodged.

A senior executive of a bank in Mumbai was duped of Rs 97.78 lakh allegedly by cyber fraudsters who lured him with fake share market investment schemes promising high returns, police said on Wednesday.

Modus Operandi Of The Cyber Fraud

The accused posed as representatives of a reputed investment advisory firm to gain the victim's trust, and projected inflated profits on a fraudulent mobile application. The complainant, a 44-year-old resident of Chembur, works as an Assistant Vice President at a leading bank.

 

In February, the victim received a WhatsApp link from an unknown number and was subsequently added to groups. The female caller claimed to be an assistant to an investment advisor. When the victim searched the name online, the profile appeared to belong to a senior official of a reputed firm, a police official added.

Lured With Initial Gains

The fraudsters then persuaded the banker to download a mobile application. After registering his mobile number and completing KYC formalities on the app, he was encouraged to invest in share trading. Initially, he invested Rs 50,000 and saw a five per cent return reflected on the app.

Encouraged by the apparent gains, he continued investing larger sums on the advice of the accused, who contacted him through multiple phone numbers and asked him to transfer funds to different bank accounts. Between February and April, he transferred a total of Rs 97.78 lakh, according to the FIR.

Withdrawal Blocked, Fraud Exposed

To maintain credibility, the fraudsters returned Rs 70,000 as purported profit, prompting him to invest further. The app later showed a balance of Rs 1.67 crore, including profits. However, when he attempted to withdraw the amount, the accused stopped responding.

The victim reported the incident last week through the National Cyber Helpline (1930) and later lodged an FIR with the cyber police on Monday, the official added.

Cyber fraud incidents are on the rise, with fraudsters employing increasingly sophisticated methods to deceive victims. The use of fake investment apps and social engineering tactics highlights the need for increased vigilance and awareness among potential investors. Victims can report such crimes to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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