HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Are you spying for Pak? Mumbai woman duped of Rs 22 lakh

Are you spying for Pak? Mumbai woman duped of Rs 22 lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 15:48 IST

x

Cyber fraudsters posing as Delhi ATS and Jammu & Kashmir police personnel cheated an elderly woman from Mumbai of Rs 22 lakh after accusing her of spying for Pakistan, officials said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Firmbee/Pixabay

This is the first case in the city of a cyber fraud using espionage as a guise to cheat people, an official claimed.

The 64-year-old woman, who lives at Girgaon in south Mumbai, approached South Region Cyber Police Station last week.

As per her complaint, she received three calls earlier this month from unidentified numbers.

 

The caller posed as 'Delhi ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) officer Prem Kumar Gupta' and posted at 'Jammu and Kashmir Border Police Station', the official said.

He told the woman that a case was registered against her for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, he said.

The fraudster then threatened her saying she would face 10-year imprisonment for espionage along with a fine of Rs 50 lakh.

He also shared a photo of his ID card with the woman on her phone to make her believe the claims, the official said.

Scared of arrest and other legal complications, the woman deposited Rs 22.4 lakh in various bank accounts, which were provided by the fraudster between June 5 and 10, he said.

The woman stopped getting the phone calls after she paid the money, and later realised she was cheated.

She lodged a complaint with the South Region Cyber police on June 13, based on which a case was registered against unidentified persons under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown
CBI Raids 10 Sites in Cyberfraud Crackdown
Online Scams: 4,245 Cr Gone in 10 Months
Online Scams: 4,245 Cr Gone in 10 Months
What You Need To Know About Cyber Fraud
What You Need To Know About Cyber Fraud
B'luru engineer loses Rs 11.8cr to 'digital arrest' scam
B'luru engineer loses Rs 11.8cr to 'digital arrest' scam
Senior cop gets 'digital arrest' call during presser
Senior cop gets 'digital arrest' call during presser

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Top 10 Pritam Soundtracks

webstory image 3

Bollywood's 10 Incredible Coaches

VIDEOS

Water crisis worsens in J-K's Udhampur, residents demand urgent intervention6:46

Water crisis worsens in J-K's Udhampur, residents demand...

Canada PM asked if Nijjar murder came up in meeting with Modi, His reply was- - -0:45

Canada PM asked if Nijjar murder came up in meeting with...

Video: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation3:19

Video: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD