News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nuclear emergency drug developed with DRDO tech gets approval

Nuclear emergency drug developed with DRDO tech gets approval

Source: PTI
March 14, 2023 19:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A critical drug developed on a DRDO technology for radiological and nuclear emergencies has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: DRDO Bhawan in New Delhi. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

The drug -- 'prussian blue' insoluble formulations -- was developed under the Technology Development Fund (TDF).

The TDF was launched primarily for creating an ecosystem for promoting self-reliance by building indigenous state-of-the-art systems for defence application.

In a statement, the defence ministry said the drug has been developed by the industry based on the technology of Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Delhi.

 

The INMAS is a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"The manufacturing and marketing licences for the commercial use of Prussian blue insoluble formulations, developed under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme, have been granted to Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and Skanttr Lifescience LLP, Ahmedabad, Gujarat by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)," the ministry said.

It said the drug will be available under the trade name of Pru-DecorpTM and PruDecorp-MG.

"The formulations are used for decontamination of Cesium and Thallium and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). It is one of the critical medicines listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for radiological and nuclear emergencies," the ministry said.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat has congratulated the teams involved in development of the drug.

"He stated that the development of these drug formulations under the TDF project and the approval of DCGI is a successful endeavour of the DRDO for promoting the industry to achieve Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," the ministry said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
DRDO's Covid drug: Benefits. Concerns
DRDO's Covid drug: Benefits. Concerns
Check out how DRDO PROTECTS India!
Check out how DRDO PROTECTS India!
DRDO to set up 5 oxygen plants in Delhi by weekend
DRDO to set up 5 oxygen plants in Delhi by weekend
Ticket checker sacked for urinating on woman passenger
Ticket checker sacked for urinating on woman passenger
Govt eases organ transplant, removes domicile rule
Govt eases organ transplant, removes domicile rule
Gujarat saw drug seizures worth Rs 5300cr in 18 months
Gujarat saw drug seizures worth Rs 5300cr in 18 months
Wholesale inflation eases to over 2-year low in Feb
Wholesale inflation eases to over 2-year low in Feb
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

DRDO drug treats heart damage post-Covid: US study

DRDO drug treats heart damage post-Covid: US study

An Indian Discovery That Will Help Healing

An Indian Discovery That Will Help Healing

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances