News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » NSG commandos conducts security drills ahead of I-Day celebrations, G20 meet

NSG commandos conducts security drills ahead of I-Day celebrations, G20 meet

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 13, 2023 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Black cat commandos of the National Security Guard conducted security drills over the last few weeks to effectively secure the national capital during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations and the G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled next month, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: NSG conducts security drills at multiple locations of the capital ahead of Independence Day, August 12, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A contingent of about 500 commandos, snipers and VIP security personnel drawn from various Central Armed Police Forces have been stationed in Delhi as part of the overall protection grid being laid by the central security and intelligence setup in view of the two events.

 

"The National Security Guard conducted aerial insertion drills at multiple locations in Delhi to fine-tune security preparedness for Independence Day and other upcoming international events."

"Multiple contingencies were rehearsed involving other stakeholders to strengthen the response mechanism," the federal counter-terrorist force said on its official handle at X (formerly Twitter).

A senior officer told PTI that multiple house intervention teams, snipers, K9 (canine) and bomb detection and disposal teams of the 'black cats' commandos force rehearsed these drills over the last few weeks, including air dropping of soldiers from a helicopter near the Akshardham temple in east Delhi.

Commandos and VIP security duty personnel from various CAPFs like the CRPF, ITBP, BSF, CISF and the SSB have been called to Delhi from their various field formations to render "protocol and protection" duties during the G20 Leaders' Summit to be held here on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre, earlier Pragati Maidan, and some other vital locations.

These special units, including that of the Delhi Police, will function under the central command of the Ministry of Home Affairs till the G20 meet gets over and all the premiers and dignitaries leave for their respective destinations, the officer said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
NSG, SWAT teams, drones: Delhi preps for PM's speech
NSG, SWAT teams, drones: Delhi preps for PM's speech
Heavy security across country for Independence Day
Heavy security across country for Independence Day
92 minutes: PM delivers his 2nd-longest I-Day speech
92 minutes: PM delivers his 2nd-longest I-Day speech
'This is just the start' for young star Jaiswal
'This is just the start' for young star Jaiswal
'Old template': How Gill bounced back to form!
'Old template': How Gill bounced back to form!
Addressing India's concerns over Khalistanis: UK
Addressing India's concerns over Khalistanis: UK
UGC, expert panel against eminence tag to JU, Jamia
UGC, expert panel against eminence tag to JU, Jamia
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Over 2000 cartridges recovered in Delhi ahead of I-Day

Over 2000 cartridges recovered in Delhi ahead of I-Day

SEE: In a 1st, IAF choppers shower petals at Red Fort

SEE: In a 1st, IAF choppers shower petals at Red Fort

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances