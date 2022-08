IMAGE: Security personnel patrol near the Red Fort ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration event, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police has recovered around 2,000 live cartridges, officials said on Friday.

The recovery was done by the east district of the Delhi Police, they said.

Further details are awaited.