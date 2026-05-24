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Home  » News » Stringent NSA Invoked In Uttar Pradesh Cases: Details Here

Stringent NSA Invoked In Uttar Pradesh Cases: Details Here

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 20:09 IST

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In Uttar Pradesh, police have invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against individuals involved in urea black marketing and a violent faction clash in Bulandshahr.

Key Points

  • The National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked in two cases in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.
  • One case involves the illegal hoarding and black marketing of urea, with eight arrests made so far.
  • The second case relates to a violent clash between two factions, resulting in 20 arrests.
  • NSA proceedings were initiated against Mohammad Harun in the urea case and Haseen in the faction clash case.

Police have invoked provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in two cases in the district, a official said on Sunday.

One case pertains to Anupshahr police station area, where, few days ago, three trucks were intercepted while allegedly being used for illegal hoarding and black marketing of urea.

 

Till date, eight accused have been arrested in this connection, and efforts are underway to apprehend two others, police said.

NSA Applied in Urea Black Marketing Case

One of the accused, Mohammad Harun, was attempting to secure bail in the case. To thwart such attempts, proceedings under the NSA were initiated against the accused on Saturday.

The second case pertains to Kakorh police station area, where an incident involving alleged firing and stone-pelting took place between two factions on April 24.

NSA Applied After Faction Violence

A total of 20 persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

Previously, NSA proceedings had been initiated against one of the accused, Aslam. On Sunday, police invoked NSA provisions against another accused, Haseen.

Further Action Expected

Gangster Act and NSA charges will be brought against the remaining accused individuals soon, Additional Superintendent of Police Antriksh Jain said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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