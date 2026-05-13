National Security Act Invoked Against Noida Protestors: Why It Matters

The National Security Act has been invoked against two individuals accused of inciting labour unrest and violence in Noida, raising concerns about the handling of protests and public order.

Key Points Noida police invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against two individuals involved in April's labour unrest.

The accused are identified as active members of 'Mazdoor Bigul Dasta'.

Police allege the accused played a significant role in inciting violence and spreading disorder during the protests.

Multiple cases were registered across Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate following the labour sit-in protest.

Authorities are committed to ensuring peace and security in the Gautam Buddh Nagar area.

Police here on Wednesday invoked the National Security Act against two accused in connection with the labour unrest and violent protests that took place in Noida on April 13, officials said.

In a statement, police said the action was taken against Satyam Verma and Akriti, who were identified as active members of the 'Mazdoor Bigul Dasta'.

Accusations Against the Protestors

According to police, multiple cases were registered at different police stations across the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate following incidents of violence, arson and alleged provocative activities during a labour sit-in protest held last month.

Police Statement on the Matter

Police alleged that the two accused played a "significant role" in the "violent demonstrations" and in spreading disorder during the agitation.

"They attempted to disrupt public order by inciting people across various areas within the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate," the statement said, adding that the National Security Act has been invoked.

Commitment to Public Safety

Police further said that anti-social elements involved in spreading anarchy and rumours in the commissionerate area would be identified and dealt with strictly.

"The Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar remains fully committed to ensuring peace, security and public convenience," the statement added.