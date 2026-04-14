Follow Rediff on:

rediff logo
Rediffmail Money rediffGURUS BusinessEmail

Home » News » Noida Police Arrest Over 300 After Workers' Protest Turns Violent

Noida Police Arrest Over 300 After Workers' Protest Turns Violent

April 14, 2026 14:08 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

Following a violent workers' protest in Noida, police have arrested over 300 individuals and launched an investigation into a potential organised network behind the unrest, signalling a firm response to maintain law and order.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Tuesday said that more than 300 individuals have been arrested and seven FIRs registered in connection with the workers' protest that turned violent in Noida.

Addressing reporters, Singh said continuous route marches have been carried out since early morning to maintain law and order.

 

"Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5:00 AM. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes," she said.

Investigation into Organised Network

The police commissioner said that over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created using QR codes to add workers, indicating the possible role of an organised network.

"Over the past two days, several WhatsApp groups have been created, through which workers are being added by scanning QR codes. This indicates that an organised and well-orchestrated syndicate is active behind these activities," she said.

Singh said individuals involved in instigating unrest have been identified and arrested, and further action is underway.

"Certain elements within the crowd involved in such acts have been identified and arrested; further arrests will be ensured in due course. Their funding sources will also be investigated; should it be discovered that they received financial assistance from outside the state or the country, appropriate action will be initiated in that regard as well," she said.

Singh said that in connection with incidents reported from multiple locations on Monday, seven FIRs have been lodged and more than 300 people taken into custody.

"Further arrests are expected in the coming days," she added.

Government Response and Resolution Efforts

Referring to efforts to resolve the situation, the commissioner said a committee constituted by the state government has been holding discussions with stakeholders.

"The High-Powered Committee, which has been present here since yesterday, held extensive and marathon-style meetings with all stakeholders and has formulated certain recommendations. These recommendations will be announced during a press conference scheduled for 11:30 AM today," she said.

Singh said the government is sensitive to workers' concerns and is committed to addressing their issues.

"The Government of Uttar Pradesh understands the workers' grievances, empathises with their situation, and remains committed to resolving all their issues," she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

noidaworkers' protestarrestsfirpolice

RELATED STORIES

Noida Police Arrest Over 300 After Workers' Protest Turns Violent
Noida Police Arrest Over 300 After Workers' Protest Turns Violent
Why Noida's Industrial Hub Erupted In Protest
Why Noida's Industrial Hub Erupted In Protest
Noida labour unrest a conspiracy, Pak link under probe: UP minister
Noida labour unrest a conspiracy, Pak link under probe: UP minister
Workers' stir over pay hike turns violent in Noida, vehicles torched
Workers' stir over pay hike turns violent in Noida, vehicles torched
Maids attack housing society after one of them reportedly held captive
Maids attack housing society after one of them reportedly held captive

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 2

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Farmers in Amritsar celebrate Baisakhi by harvesting the wheat crop0:42
Farmers in Amritsar celebrate Baisakhi by harvesting the...
People in Lakhimpur celebrate Goru Bihu in colours 1:01
People in Lakhimpur celebrate Goru Bihu in colours
Rediffmail for Work - Book a domain - Rediffmail - Money - Videos - The Timeless 100
© 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Grievances
rediff logo

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO
Link Copied!