More Arrests Made In Noida Workers' Protest Case

Police in Noida have made further arrests related to the recent violent workers' protests, alleging the accused incited demonstrators and caused significant unrest.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Key Points Two more individuals arrested in connection with the Noida workers' protest violence.

The accused, Himanshu Thakur and Satyam Verma, allegedly incited violence during the protests.

Thakur was reportedly in contact with Aditya Anand, the alleged mastermind behind the unrest.

The arrests follow investigations into the April 13 protest where violence and vandalism occurred.

Multiple FIRs have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Gautam Buddh Nagar police has arrested two more accused in connection with the recent violence during protests by workers in Noida, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Himanshu Thakur and Satyam Verma, were arrested on Sunday and are alleged to have been involved in orchestrating provocative activities and violence during the protests.

According to the police, both were active members of 'Bigul Mazdoor Dasta' and played a role in mobilising and inciting demonstrators during the sit-ins held under the jurisdiction of the Phase-2 police station, where a case in connection with the incidents has already been registered.

Accused Linked to Protest Mastermind

Thakur, currently residing in north Delhi, was present in Noida on the day of the incident and was in constant contact with Aditya Anand, the alleged mastermind behind the unrest, the police said.

The arrests were made after sustained interrogation and investigation by the police, officials added.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Further legal proceedings against the accused are underway.

Noida police and UP Special Task Force, which is also handling the case, had on April 18 announced the arrest of the protest's "mastermind" Aditya Anand from Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu.

Background to the Factory Unrest

According to the police, during the factory workers' protest for a wage hike on April 13, "misleading posts" were circulated through some social media accounts with the intent to disturb public peace and law and order. A mob subsequently resorted to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism, targeting vehicles, private property and public assets.

Multiple FIRs were registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the accused could face charges related to rioting, unlawful assembly, and inciting violence. The police will likely continue their investigation to determine the full extent of the conspiracy and identify any other individuals involved in orchestrating the unrest.