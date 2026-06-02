Indore: NSA Invoked Against Two For Cow Slaughter

In Indore, the district administration has invoked the stringent National Security Act against two men accused of cow slaughter and illegal beef trading.

Key Points Indore administration invokes National Security Act against two men.

The men are allegedly involved in cow slaughter and beef trade.

Qadir Mohammad and Mohammad Aabad have been detained under the NSA.

Cow slaughter and beef possession are illegal in Madhya Pradesh.

The Indore district administration has invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against two men allegedly involved in cow slaughter and beef trade, officials said on Tuesday.

Accused Detained Under National Security Act

An order has been issued to detain Qadir Mohammad (35) and Mohammad Aabad alias Kalla (29), residents of Banda Basti in the Mhow area, following the invocation of the NSA by District Magistrate Shivam Verma.

According to officials, cases related to hurting religious sentiments, disturbing public peace, and other serious charges have already been registered against them.

Cow Slaughter Laws In Madhya Pradesh

Slaughtering any bovine (cows, calves, bulls and oxen), possessing or transporting beef is prohibited by law in Madhya Pradesh.

NSA Detention Details

As per NSA provisions, detention order under the Act functions like a warrant of arrest. Once detained, a person can be held in designated places. The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.