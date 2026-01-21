HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Now, Karnataka Governor refuses to address legislature

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 21, 2026 21:19 IST

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has refused to address the joint sitting of the state legislature on January 22, with the government deciding to reach out to him following his decision.

IMAGE: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Photograph: ANI Photo

The grounds for the Governor's refusal are not clear. However, alleged references to the Centre in the address is said to be the reason, according to sources.

The development comes a day after controversies erupted over Govenors' addresses to the Assemblies in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu, both non-Bharatiya Janata Party ruled states like Karnataka.

A high-level delegation led by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil is set to meet the Governor at Lok Bhavan in this regard.

 

"In the wake of the Governor's refusal to address the joint session tomorrow, a high-level delegation led by the Law Minister will leave for Raj Bhavan..." the minister's office said in a statement.

This is the third incident of a governor refusing to address a state assembly in the past two days.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state Assembly without delivering his customary address to the House on the opening day of its inaugural session of the year, claiming 'inaccuracies' in the text.

Similarly, Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar had allegedly 'omitted' portions of his speech, with the the Lok Bhavan claiming his suggestions had been excluded from the original draft.

The joint session of Karnataka legislature that will begin on Thursday is expected to be stormy, with confrontation expected between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) combine on a host of issues including the 'repeal' of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by the Centre.

The session from January 22 to 31 is set to begin with Gehlot's customary address to the joint sitting of legislature on Thursday.

Confrontation is expected between the treasury and opposition benches as the ruling Congress is planning to pass a resolution against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre for repealing the United Progressive Alliance era MGNREGA, and demand for its restoration by scrapping the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

The state government's move coincides with the Congress' nationwide campaign 'Save MGNREGA'.

The Karnataka cabinet has decided not to accept the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the MGNREGA, and to take up a legal battle against it.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
