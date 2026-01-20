Leadership row: Siddaramaiah to visit Delhi 'if summoned'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he will travel to New Delhi if summoned by the Congress high command to discuss the leadership issue involving him and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: @siddaramaiah/ANI Photo

"I will go if I am called by the Congress high command," Siddaramaiah told reporters when asked about the possibility of visiting Delhi.

The 'leadership tussle' in the ruling party has intensified amid speculation of a possible change in the chief ministership after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation has been fueled by a reported 'power-sharing' arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar during the government's formation in 2023.

Shivakumar, who returned from New Delhi on Monday, indicated that discussions on the leadership issue involving him and Siddaramaiah were held in the presence of the Congress high command.

He added that a decision had been taken and that 'time will answer everything'.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, has asserted that he enjoys the support of all 140 ruling legislators, including Siddaramaiah.

Replying to another question, Siddaramaiah said preparations for the state budget will begin after the joint session of the legislature scheduled from January 22 to 31.

"From January 22, the joint session of the state legislature will begin. The special session on MGNREGA will also be held along with it. Along with the Governor's address, there will be a resolution regarding the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Budget preparations will commence thereafter," he said.

Official sources said the 2026-27 budget is likely to be presented in March.

Siddaramaiah had earlier stated that he would present his record 17th budget next year, following his 16th budget in March last year.