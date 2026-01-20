HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gujarati notification in Maharashtra district sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 20, 2026 16:38 IST

A notification in Gujarati by the district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar has triggered a row, with the Congress claiming the language will soon be imposed in the state and Shiv Sena-UBT dubbing it a serious issue.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The Palghar collector issued the order in view of a morcha organised by the Communist Party of India-Marxist in the district on January 19 and 20, during which vehicular movement on parts of the highway was prohibited as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, the order was translated into Gujarati for the convenience of motorists from Gujarat and was displayed in border villages, including areas near Acchad.

 

Officials clarified that there was no intention whatsoever to undermine or disrespect Marathi, as the original notification prohibiting vehicular movement on the highway was issued in the language.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the state government over the Gujarati notification.

"This is just the beginning. Gujarati is being imposed starting from Palghar. If the BJP gets the Mumbai mayor's post, it will be clear on whose instructions the city will run," he said.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut demanded a clarification from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the issue.

"All parties have to think seriously about it. Is Palghar a part of Maharashtra or has it been attached to the neighbouring state under the pretext of the bullet train or Vadhvan port?" he said.

Talking to reporters in Bhandara, senior leader Nana Patole alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to make Mumbai a union territory.

Senior officials from the Palghar district collectorate, however, dismissed the allegations.

"There is no room for confusion or any insult to Marathi. The original order prohibiting vehicular movement on the highway was issued in Marathi," a senior district official said.

A large number of motorists travelling on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway pass through Gujarat, so it was necessary that they too were made aware of the traffic restrictions, he said.

"For the convenience of motorists coming from Gujarat, the order was translated into Gujarati by authorities on the Gujarat side and displayed in the border villages. This appears to have led to the misunderstanding," the official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
