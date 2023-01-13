News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Didn't pee on complainant, she herself urinated: Mishra

Didn't pee on complainant, she herself urinated: Mishra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 13, 2023 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday he did not commit the offensive act.

IMAGE: Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, from the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The claim by his lawyer, made for the first time since the sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year, flies in the face of denunciation of the accused by some of the co-passengers and even a string of WhatsApp exchanges he had with the victim woman which suggested the unsavoury incident indeed took place.

 

“I'm not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat.

"Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the the urine could not reach to seat's front area. Also, the passanger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain,” defence advocate told court.

The judge was hearing Delhi police's plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Didn't intend to...: AI 'peeing' accused tells court
Didn't intend to...: AI 'peeing' accused tells court
How Delhi cops nabbed AI 'peeing' incident accused
How Delhi cops nabbed AI 'peeing' incident accused
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
AI crew 'forced' victim to speak to peeing passenger
The Shehzada Arrives!
The Shehzada Arrives!
Wipro Q3 net profit rises 2.8% to Rs 3,053 cr
Wipro Q3 net profit rises 2.8% to Rs 3,053 cr
Divita Rai's Miss Universe Journey
Divita Rai's Miss Universe Journey
Special: Bhogichi Bhaji, Tilachi Bhakri
Special: Bhogichi Bhaji, Tilachi Bhakri
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AI peeing incident: Co-flier blames pilot for inaction

AI peeing incident: Co-flier blames pilot for inaction

Mishra paid Rs 15K to Air India co-flier: Lawyers

Mishra paid Rs 15K to Air India co-flier: Lawyers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances