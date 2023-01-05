News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Another mid-air 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light

Another mid-air 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light

By Neelabh Srivastava
January 05, 2023 17:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ten days after the shocking November 26 incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, another episode of a 'drunk' male passenger allegedly 'urinating' on a blanket of a female passenger was reported on the Paris-Delhi sector but penal action was not pressed after the passenger gave a written apology, officials said on Thursday.

Image only for representation.

This incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.

It was not known which class the passengers were travelling.

 

The flight landed around 9.40 am at Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was 'under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger', airport officials told PTI.

The male passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he de-boarded the plane but was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a 'mutual compromise' and the accused tendered a 'written apology', they said.

The lady passenger, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities, they said.

The incident came just over a week after the November 26 episode where a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on board a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

The Delhi Police has now registered an FIR in the November incident, based on a complaint by the victim to Air India, and has formed several teams to nab the accused.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Neelabh Srivastava
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Air India didn't report peeing incident to DGCA
Why Air India didn't report peeing incident to DGCA
Man who urinated on AI passenger is from Mumbai
Man who urinated on AI passenger is from Mumbai
Imposed 30-day ban on flyer who urinated: Air India
Imposed 30-day ban on flyer who urinated: Air India
11 types of Covid variants detected in int'l travellers
11 types of Covid variants detected in int'l travellers
Why Air India didn't report peeing incident to DGCA
Why Air India didn't report peeing incident to DGCA
'World will benefit if': Dalai Lama on India-China ties
'World will benefit if': Dalai Lama on India-China ties
The tennis star who struggled with bulimia
The tennis star who struggled with bulimia
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!

Airline Staff Are NOT Your Servants!

Man urinates on female passenger on Air India flight

Man urinates on female passenger on Air India flight

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances